Quin McGlaughlin

Absegami

The senior running back carried 15 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns as the Braves beat Egg Harbor Township 21-12. Seventh-seeded Absegami (3-4) will play at second-seeded Somerville (8-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. in a South Jersey Group III first round game.

