Age: 17
High School: Lower Cape May Regional
Hometown: Cape May
Parents: Alexandra Quinn
Community/school activities: Boy Scouts of America, Eagle Scout, Key Club, tennis team, St. Baldrick’s Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Fundraiser and shavee, vice president, Tri-M Musical Honor Society, Student Body president, 9/11 ceremony annual volunteer, American Red Cross blood drive organizer, Habitat for Humanity food and gift drive organizer
Post-high school plans: Attending Muhlenberg College (Allentown, Pennsylvania) to major in music and theater
Career goals: Hoping to pursue a career in theater
Lower Cape May Regional High School senior Quinn Dougherty seldom has a spare minute in his day. The 17-year-old serves as the school’s student body president while also performing in school plays and playing on the Caper Tigers’ tennis team. As an Eagle Scout, he was responsible for building an outdoor area at the school that has proven to be very popular with both students and faculty.
You’re an active participant in Lower Cape May’s theater productions. Was there one particular play that stood out to you?
In the fall, I was asked to be assistant director of the school’s play, Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.” That was a really fun experience. The director (LCMR English teacher Jennifer Sessa) really valued my opinion and gave me a chance to play around a little bit with the script. We modernized it, and that enabled my friends in the play to really showcase their talents.
What was your favorite part of being an Eagle Scout?
The selfish part of me says that I enjoy sitting back and watching people enjoy the outdoor space we created. I’ve even seen some teachers relaxing out there, which is pretty cool. But the most fun part was just growing up with the troop. I learned so much from them when I was younger, and now it’s my turn to give some of the other kids the opportunity to learn and work hard. We all worked together to accomplish something.
How have your leadership skills helped you as Lower Cape May’s student body president?
To me, the biggest responsibility I have is to help everybody get motivated. I meet with students and faculty if anyone has any problems to try and get them resolved. I encourage students to get involved with projects like the Red Cross Blood Drive. I want the students to be motivated to go to school and to also have a good time while they’re there. At least, that’s what I try to do.
— David Weinberg