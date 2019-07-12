R. Kelly was arrested on federal charges that accuse him and members of his entourage of recruiting women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with the singer and paying them to cover up his crimes, including those at the center of his 2008 acquittal on child pornography charges.
Kelly, who was already facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors, was indicted on allegations he and his business manager paid hundreds of thousands of dollars and used physical abuse and blackmail to prevent girls and their relatives from providing evidence to law enforcement about his sex acts with minors and videos depicting them.
An indictment unsealed Friday in Chicago said he arranged for a girl and her parents to travel overseas so they could not talk with police prior to his 2002 indictment on 21 counts of child pornography. The pornography case stemmed from allegations that Kelly recorded a video of him engaging in sex acts with the girl, who was 12 or 13 when they met in the mid-1990s. Kelly and the girl denied they were in the video, even though the picture quality was good and witnesses testified it was them. She did not take the stand.
Sheeran confirms marriage: Ed Sheeran has confirmed for the first time that he and long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are married. British media reported the pair wed before Christmas in front of about 40 friends and family.
Novelist donates $1 to Twain House: The historic home in Hartford where Mark Twain and his family once lived has received a $1 million gift from bestselling novelist David Baldacci and his wife.
The Mark Twain House & Museum says the gift is expected to support new initiatives including writing programs and more appearances by authors.
Baldacci, who has published 38 books, has served on the board of trustees of the Twain House since 2012.
— Associated Press