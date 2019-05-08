A judge who ordered a default judgment against R. Kelly after the singer failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by one of his alleged victims now says the suit can proceed.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Cook County Judge Moira Johnson on Wednesday reinstated the lawsuit after Kelly’s attorneys said the singer never responded to it because he’s illiterate and couldn’t read the documents when he was served with them.
The lawsuit was filed by a woman identified as “H.W.,” who is one of the four women that Kelly is charged in a criminal case with sexually abusing. She contends she began a sexual relationship with Kelly in 1998, when she was 16.
Kelly is scheduled to appear at another hearing Wednesday in his unrelated child support case.
Alabama extends 50th anniversary tour: Country band Alabama is extending their 50th anniversary tour this year with 29 more shows, including a show with The Beach Boys and additional dates in Ontario, Canada.
The Grammy-winning band embarked on a major arena and amphitheater tour this year to mark their anniversary. Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook formed the group in 1969 in Fort Payne, Alabama, and went on to dominate the sound of country music in the 1980s and ‘90s, scoring dozens of No. 1 hits, including “Mountain Music” and “Dixieland Delight.”
Mel Gibson to play Santa: Mel Gibson is to play Santa Claus in “Fatman,” a comedy that will be shopped at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.
Gibson is attached as Kris Kringle in the film to be directed by Ian and Eshom Nelms and is executive produced by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride.
The filmmakers call it a “rowdy Santa tale” about an unorthodox Santa Claus who is targeted by a hitman hired by a 12-year-old after he receives coal in his stocking. Production is scheduled to begin early next year.
Gibson most recently starred in “Daddy’s Home 2” and “Dragged Across Concrete.”
