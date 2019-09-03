Prosecutors say jailed singer R. Kelly has been moved into the general inmate population despite concern other inmates could try to hurt him because of his celebrity status and because he is accused of sexually assaulting minors. A filing by Chicago federal prosecutors says jail personnel moved Kelly from a restrictive housing unit Tuesday.
Bieber opens up about past: Justin Bieber is opening up about a string of “bad decisions” that led him to go from being a beloved teen performer to “the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world.”
In a very personal and introspective Instagram post , the pop star examines how childhood fame led to depression, lack of responsibility, “doing pretty heavy drugs” and becoming disrespectful to women. At age 18, he had “millions in the bank” but “no skills in the real world.”
Now 25, Bieber credited the support of friends, his Christian faith and his marriage with helping turn his life around.
Gooding Jr.’s groping trial postponed: Cuba Gooding Jr.’s trial on groping charges has been postponed until Oct. 10.
Prosecutors said Tuesday they’re still waiting for evidence in the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star’s case. Jury selection had been set to start this week.
Suicide prevention concert planned for December: A benefit concert for suicide prevention featuring the music of the late star Avicii is being planned for Dec. 5 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Proceeds will support the work of the new Tim Bergling Foundation.
Fetty Wap arrested in Las Vegas: Police in Las Vegas say rapper Fetty Wap was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel.
Police say the 28-year-old whose real name is Willie Maxwell was arrested Sunday morning on three counts of battery.
Hart’s wife says he’s OK after crash: Comic actor Kevin Hart’s wife says he’s “going to be just fine” following a weekend car crash that left him with a major back injury.
Eniko Hart was questioned by a TMZ reporter while visiting him at the hospital Monday. She gave no details beyond that assurance, and the actor’s press representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
— Associated Press
Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off a highway above Malibu in the early morning hours of Sunday. It rolled down an embankment, after police said the driver lost control while turning from a canyon road onto Mulholland Highway.
The 40-year-old Hart and the car’s driver, Jared Black, both had back injuries. Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school’s priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits.
In an email obtained by The Tennessean , the Rev. Dan Reehil of Nashville’s St. Edward Catholic School said he consulted exorcists in the U.S. and Rome who recommended removing the books.
Reehil wrote, “The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.”
Catholic Diocese of Nashville superintendent Rebecca Hammel said Reehil has the final say at his school.
Hammel said she thinks the books by J.K. Rowling are still on the shelves of other libraries in the diocese.
———
Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com
