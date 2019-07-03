Lawyers for R&B singer R. Kelly are asking a judge in Chicago to fine and jail his ex-wife for breaking a confidentiality clause in their divorce agreement.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg said in a Tuesday filing that Andrea Kelly appeared “on countless media outlets disparaging Robert Kelly and making accusations and charges.” The singer faces more than 20 sex-related counts in Cook County criminal courts alleging he abused and assaulted women. He denies all wrongdoing.
Andrea Kelly’s lawyer says the singer has broken the confidentiality agreement himself many times.
Nicki Minaj to perform in Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia said hip-hop star Nicki Minaj will be performing there in the latest eye-popping announcement as the kingdom sheds decades of restrictions on entertainment.
The female rapper is known for her outlandish style and hits like “Anaconda.” Her lyrics are often laced with profanities and she was criticized by Christian groups for her 2012 Grammy Awards performance that included dancing priests and an exorcism.
Saudi organizers announced Wednesday she’d be the headline act at the Jeddah World Fest on July 18, which is being broadcast globally and covered by MTV.
Chestnut will ‘do what it takes’ to win: Eleven-time champion Joey Chestnut says he expects this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest to be “a battle.”
But the 35-year-old Chestnut said Wednesday that he’ll “find a rhythm and do what it takes” to win the Fourth of July eat-off in Brooklyn’s beachside Coney Island neighborhood.
Chestnut joined other competitors at the Empire State Building for the weigh-in for Thursday’s contest.
Chestnut weighed in at 216.5 pounds, while defending women’s champion Miki Sudo weighed 114 pounds.
Former Spelling mansion sells for $120M: A gigantic Los Angeles mansion built in 1991 for the late producer Aaron Spelling and his widow was sold for $119.75 million. The Los Angeles Times reported the sale that closed Tuesday is the highest home price in Los Angeles County history. Set on 4.7 acres in Holmby Hills, the 56,600-square-foot chateau is the largest home in L.A.
— Associated Press