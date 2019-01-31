An unwelcome entrance: The road into Atlantic City is riddled with blight
At a now-shuttered Route 40 hotel, staff at the Comfort Inn often spotted guests selling narcotics in the parking lot.
The police would be called and the issue resolved, but the seedy motels across the highway always brought problems back to Dr. Ira Trocki's inn.
"West Atlantic City is gorgeous. It's on the bay. But all the little motels on the opposite side have had nothing but problems over the years and hold Atlantic City back," said Trocki, a plastic surgeon who is looking to sell his property, the former Comfort Inn, to a developer. It closed in 2016 after water pipes broke during a frigid winter.
It’s not part of Atlantic City, but the 298-acre stretch of the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township is Atlantic City's problem. It's dotted with crumbling motels, mostly built in the 1950s, that harbor drug use, prostitution and other illegal activities.
Driving into the city, blight sets the backdrop for glistening casinos and a world-famous Boardwalk.
"It's one of the main access points to the community. As soon as you come off the expressway Exit 2, that's what you see," said Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Planning Director Lance Landgraf. "It's not something that's ideal."
Reimagining West Atlantic City — the resort town’s “gateway” — isn’t hard. A 2009 redevelopment plan envisioned high-rise condos, bustling nightlife and walking trails. Tattoo parlors and "sexually oriented businesses" would be banned.
But since then, progress has stalled. Limited funding from the CRDA for motel demolitions, a lack of interested developers and a flood problem have dampened headway.
“The concept is still there, but there are no redevelopers knocking on the doors,” said former Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough. He blames the economic downturn spurred by the 2008 recession that he says has persisted in and around Atlantic City. Frequent flooding on Route 40 doesn't help matters.
Even getting West Atlantic City designated an area in need of redevelopment took years after a back-and-forth with the state Department of Environmental Protection over whether the peninsula is considered an island or part of the mainland, he said.
McCullough has seen West Atlantic City through some of its worst times.
In the late 1980s, he said, families were housed in some of the motels, placing them in an unsavory environment. Break-ins in nearby homes were common, he said.
“We had conversations with two or three potential developers in 2006 and 2007 but after the recession, they never came back,” said Peter Miller, Egg Harbor Township's business administrator. "They disappeared."
Now, the township is tackling the decades-long blight that has plagued the resort's entrance from a different angle, but progress is slow. And with Stockton University and South Jersey Gas sitting at the door to Atlantic City, there's a renewed push to polish up the pike.
Last month, Egg Harbor Township submitted a federal grant application for $2.8 million to tear down four motels: the Bay Point Inn, Destiny Inn, Budget Motel and Hi Ho Motel. The money would come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's flood mitigation grant assistance program, which offers funds to demolish buildings that are repeatedly and severely flooded.
All four properties have had a total of 56 claims over the past 10 years, equal to $3.8 million. The state is now reviewing the application before it gets sent to FEMA. By the fall 2019, the federal government will either approve or deny the proposal.
"It's been very, very slow getting funding," Miller said. "It was only in the last couple of years FEMA made this type of grant available for municipalities."
A handful of motels were demolished in 2015 using $3 million from the CRDA, including one dubbed the “motel from hell” where four prostitutes were found murdered nearly 13 years ago. The killings made national headlines.
The CRDA and the city entered into an agreement last year to demolish the Bayview Inn in the resort, where a 4-foot alligator was found in a pool during a 2017 drug raid.
The demolition was postponed for months after a company, Deep Blue Development, expressed interest in redeveloping the property. That never happened and the motel has sat vacant and falling apart.
Plans for razing it are on again. Tear-down costs were initially estimated at $230,000, Landgraf said. A chain-link fence now surrounds the dilapidated, boarded-up building to keep out trespassers.
"That's the plan," Landgraf said. "The first thing you see when you come into the community shouldn't be a dilapidated building."
Contact: 609-272-7258
Twitter @AvalonZoppo