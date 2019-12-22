ivenold Polynice was looking at a computer screen in the Atlantic City High School library, confused. Destiny Talley was there to help.
Applying for tuition assistance from the Educational Opportunity Fund, Polynice, an 18-year-old senior at Atlantic City High School, paid close attention as Talley walked him through how to fill out the form.
“I was getting confused a little bit and she helped me,” Polynice said. “It’s much easier and you have a better understanding of the application.”
Talley is the director of Stockton University’s College Bound Program, which was started this year to help some 290 students in grades seventh through 12th — at schools where a majority of students eat free or reduced-price lunch — prepare for higher education.
That means helping them write statement letters, fill out applications and Free Application for Student Aid forms, and exposing them to college campuses and workshops on various career paths.
Two Pleasantville schools and five Atlantic City schools take part in the program.
Atlantic City’s graduation rate in 2018 (81.1%) was almost 10 points lower than the state’s rate (90.9%) and the enrollment rate — in both two-year and four-year institutions — for that graduate class (55.7%) was nearly 20 points lower than the state’s rate (72.8%).
For a school like ACHS in a struggling city with a poverty rate around 40%, guidance from area colleges might be the needed step that leads more students to gaining a college degree.
“We’re just a small piece of the village working along with guidance counselors to make sure that these students, the seniors, have the resources needed so they can apply for different schools,” Talley said after school Monday in the high school library.
With the College Bound program, which was made possible by a state grant last December and a seven-year federal grant this spring, middle school and high school students can take additional coursework in areas like public speaking and technology in the program’s “Saturday Academy.”
The program also hosts career workshops and educational field trips. And graduates of the program are given priority for the school’s Atlantic City Educational Opportunity Fund, “which provides academic and financial support to eligible college students,” according to a release.
College Bound, together with an expansion of its dual enrollment program through Stockton University, represent a renewed push for higher education preparation this year at Atlantic City High School.
For the 2019-2020 school year, the program has seen a significant increase in classes and interest among students at Atlantic City High School, said Shawn Manuola, who oversees dual enrollment for Stockton.
Some 50 students participate in five dual enrollment courses this year, as opposed to five students participating in one offered course last year, the largest growth among the 33 high schools that offer Stockton courses.
Polynice is not officially a part of the College Bound program but has been going to after-school sessions for help. His parents did not go to college and couldn’t help him wade through the mountain of applications and forms needed to secure a spot at a university.
He wants to work in music management, but he will likely study business, per a counselor’s recommendation, to achieve that dream. He’s applying to Stockton.
“My intentions are getting out-of-state, but if we’re looking at my parents’ income I’ll have to apply in-state,” said Polynice, who spent most of his childhood in Montreal.
The goal is to get students to college and ensure they succeed there, Talley said.
“Once they get there, the goal is to not only get students academically prepared for college, but to make sure that they have the skills necessary to make sure that they stay and retain and graduate within four to five years,” Talley said.
Students looking to take dual-enrollment courses get a tuition waiver if they qualify for free or reduced-cost lunch, Manuola said.
Stockton offers students at ACHS general education courses in African American history, teaching, hip-hop culture, civic learning and democratic engagement, the Holocaust and human behavior, and perspectives on genocide.
The college has been advertising the program at back-to-school nights, which allows Manuola to engage directly with parents about the benefits of dual enrollment, in terms of easing the workload for students when they get to college, and saving them money if they qualify for the tuition waiver.
“What happens a lot of times, the parents aren’t made aware of it, the students don’t fully understand it to relay it to the parents,” Manuola said.
Talley said some students are further along in the process and only need help securing scholarship money, while others have no idea where to start in the college application process.
As a native of Camden and a first-generation college graduate, Talley said helping the students feels like helping a younger version of herself.
“I tell them you lift as you climb,” Talley said. “Once they graduate (high school) and then go to college and graduate college, they then have to come back and help their younger relatives ... and extend that helping hand to other individuals too.”