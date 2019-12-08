Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — Before Jim Johnson released his report on revitalizing Atlantic City, school…
Since the school opened in 1908, it has served as an alternative to public schools for residents. The Catholic school has managed to keep its door open, despite others shutting due to scant enrollment. Our Lady Star of the Sea has in recent years absorbed some of the students from nearby schools that have closed, like St. James in Ventnor.
Now, the staff is looking to avoid a similar fate by stabilizing its attendance, in part by marketing in the city and the surrounding area to attract students.
The school could emphasize its function as an alternative to public education in the resort, and the city could recognize and foster it, Given said.
A number of obstacles stand in their way.
Tuition costs are a barrier to entry, but new Principal Carol Spina is trying to raise funds for scholarships to entice families in the resort to consider the school, said Christine Willard, marketing and community outreach coordinator.
A year’s tuition for the first child in a family is $4,260, according to the school’s website. For the second child in a family, the cost is $3,150, and for the third child, the cost is $2,720.
Most students receive some amount of tuition assistance, Spina said, much of which is funded through donations.
Given, like so many other Catholic school advocates, thinks a voucher program — in which the state gives funds to families that would otherwise be used to educate their children in public schools — could have a tremendous effect.
It would remove a barrier to entry for parents to consider “an already existing institution that has a very good track record of turning out good students,” she said.
“If there was a voucher system in the city, that school would be full,” Given said. “I’m positive of that.”
Mayor Marty Small said he believes in school choice but is a proponent of the city’s public schools first and foremost.
“I know that the Catholic schools in Atlantic City have played a big part in the development of a lot of people in Atlantic City,” Small said, “and I support that as well.”
The school’s approach to the issue of dwindling enrollment includes a mix of billboards, social media, fall open houses and advertisements in local papers, as well as forming relationships with the surrounding community and raising funds for school enhancement, Willard said.
The school hired Spina, in part, for her background in marketing, which she holds an MBA in, the principal said. She’s looking to hang banners on utility poles around the school, a two-story gray stone building tucked into a mostly residential part of the city on California Avenue between Atlantic and Arctic avenues.
“A lot of people thought we were either closed or didn’t know about us,” Spina said. “So we’re really trying to get out, ‘Hey, we have all these incredible programs, all these incredible resources. Come here.’”
The city’s growing Hispanic and Vietnamese communities could mean an untapped market for Our Lady Star of the Sea. The largest bloc of the school’s student body is Hispanic and Vietnamese students, followed by white and black students, Spina said. A diocesan Latino Enrollment Initiative is in the works to draw more students to Catholic education, Spina said.
Student Council Vice President Rosa Maria Cruz-Hernandez, a 13-year-old eighth-grader, said she asked her parents to transfer to Our Lady in the fourth grade after the former principal promoted the school at the church’s Spanish Mass.
“I like Catholic school better because they have a better education and you learn more and it’s a smaller classroom, so like everybody knows each other, teachers interact with the students, you get to know everything better,” Cruz-Hernandez said.
Spina said she’s determined to get enrollment to over 300 kids and turn the school into a full campus, utilizing more of the space that has, for a long time, sat dormant. A playground is planned, and a community garden is under development behind the building. There are new classes in creative writing, architecture and anatomy, and every student and teacher recently received Chromebooks, thanks to a partnership with T-Mobile.
The parish teaches 332 public school students in its CCD, or Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, program. There’s “no reason” they shouldn’t be able to bring some of them into the school full time, Spina said. They recently opened the school’s sports teams and clubs to CCD students.
“I want everybody to know we have an open door,” Spina said. “Come in. Come join us. Come see what we’re doing. Get involved.”
I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.