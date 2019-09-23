ATLANTIC CITY — Raquel McFadden has lost at least 10 pounds since she stopped eating meat and switched to vegetarianism three years ago.
Every other day, McFadden, 51, can be seen inside the Cedar Basic Food store at 1700 Baltic Ave. buying mayonnaise, spinach, string beans, bread, tuna, juice, water, ketchup and corn. She heads over to the Save A Lot in Renaissance Plaza on Atlantic Avenue to buy her blueberries.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority board voted in August to certify Village Super Market, which operates 30 ShopRites across four states, as the developer and operator of a new 40,000-square-foot grocery store at Baltic and Indiana avenues.
In the meantime, Save A Lot, the Boom Food Market on Ventnor Avenue and the Cedar Basic Food store are doing what they can to provide fresh fruits, vegetables and meats to resort residents.
Officials estimate the store — which will cost about $13.5 million to build — should take 13 months to build.
"I wish they would hurry up. It would be nice to have something different," McFadden said.
In spring 2016, Cedar Food Market stores owned by Sammy Nammour's family in the resort participated in the Corner Store Initiative, which also involved AtlantiCare, to help expand healthy food selection in corner stores, to provide access to foods and to encourage healthier eating habits.
Corner Store Initiatives have proven successful in many communities striving to create additional access points to healthy foods, AtlantiCare spokeswoman Jennifer Tornetta said.
"In communities where there are fewer options for fresh and healthy foods. Corner Store Initiatives provide the opportunity to leverage existing community assets and make small changes to improve the food environment of a community," Tornetta said.
Weekly for four months, customers would come into the stores with vouchers to try fruits, vegetables and other items of a healthy diet.
The program caused the participating Cedar Markets to stock more different color peppers and ginger, and more of all the other fruits and vegetables they offered before the program started.
"It didn't harm us. It only helped us. We do what we can to improve our community," said Nammour, who added the smaller Cedar stores stuck with offering more healthier options once the program ended in 2016.
The largest Cedar market Nammour's family owns is the one at 1700 Baltic Ave., which he manages. Even though the store is smaller than Save A Lot, the Baltic Avenue store offers a comparable amount of fresh fruits, vegetables and meats, he said.
CRDA investing in another supermarket in the city is not the greatest idea, Nammour said.
"So much boggles my mind," Nammour said. "They should reinvest in the smaller mom and pop shops in Atlantic City."
Most of the resort, north of Albany Avenue lives in a low-income, low-access area to food often called a "food desert," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Access Research Atlas.
One of the exceptions is at the southern end of Chelsea neighborhood at N. Hartford and Ventnor avenues where the Boom Food Market has been located for the past 15 years.
Boom Food Market is a 10,000-square-feet, but this one store is probably keeping the entire Chelsea neighborhood out of the food desert designation.
Besides such typical fruits and vegetables as apples, grapes, watermelons, lettuce and carrots, the store specializes in fruits and vegetables from other countries such as guava from Thailand, Asia pears from East Asia and chipilin from Mexico, and it offers a full aisle of international products and ethnic food.
"The difference between us and them is we have international products. We have products from all over the world," manager Walter Chicas, 41, said. "That's what makes us different from any store in town or out of town."
Maria Alvarez, 49, works overnight at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland campus, and stops inside Boom at least twice a week during the week because she can walk there from her house.
Alvarez normally buys plums for her daughter along with milk, cereal, pineapple, strawberries, grapes, blueberries and watermelon. She usually visits on Thursday to buy discount meats.
"I'm trying to be more healthy and lose a couple of pounds," Alvarez said. "I'm trying to lose my stomach. I'm working on it, a little bit."