Atlantic City’s health department, down to just one employee and 20 percent of its 2014 funding, is a health department in name only.
At the moment, the public health arm of City Hall — the only municipal health department in Atlantic County — relies heavily on the county to pick up the slack through a shared service agreement that is less than two years old.
With the state takeover in effect and state employees tasked with diagnosing the city’s faults and opportunities for improvement, the department sits in limbo, sharing a health officer with Salem and Gloucester counties, while the city's emergency rooms see increased visitations for chronic illnesses, chief among them substance abuse issues.
From 2017 to 2018, there was a 4.5 percent increase in emergency room visits at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. And a New Jersey Hospital Association report found that in 2017 Atlantic City residents visited the emergency room for chronic illnesses at a higher rate than any other New Jersey city's populace, most commonly for substance abuse issues.
The current state of the municipal health department follows years of budget cuts as the floundering resort attempts to right its finances and regain control of the city from the state.
Funding has been cut dramatically in recent years. In 2014, the city allocated $1.8 million for health administration and $1.15 million for clinical services. In 2018, just shy of $600,000 was given for health administration, and no funds were earmarked for clinical services.
A review of archived versions of the city's website from 2014 shows the city once offered a laundry list of services: HIV prevention including counseling and testing services, blood drives and a bone marrow donor registry, a WIC program, a wellness program that ran health workshops for city employees, even cardio dance. The current website lists only the Department of Health and Human Service's non-clinical duties, like restaurant inspections and animal control.
Conversations about sharing services with the county bubbled up in 2016 as a way for the cash-strapped resort to tighten its belt. The county was receptive. The five-year agreement was finalized in August 2017 and started in October of that year, with the city paying out a 2 percent increase year over year.
The Atlantic County department says it has brought about five of the city’s employees into its fold and saved the city $1 million — the city paid $936,431 to the county last year, after setting aside $2 million a year for the services.
In 2018, drivers for the county department made more than 18,000 trips for Atlantic City residents for things like “dialysis, medical appointments, grocery shopping” and more, according to Patricia Diamond, the county’s public health officer. Drivers delivered more than 39,509 meals to city residents that would have previously been delivered by the city health department.
For those with low incomes, or none at all, the county’s help is welcome: the department administered 133 flu shots to Atlantic City children last year, treated 92 people at its STD clinic, investigated 181 communicable disease cases, and reviewed 2,362 school medical records for immunization compliance, among other services provided.
Figuring out how best to serve the city’s population has been a continuing learning process for the county department, Diamond said. Where to put information in other languages and what locations would be most convenient for educational programs are among their considerations.
“When you’re taking on any new project, you need to get familiar with the population and their needs and that’s what we’re continuing to do,” Diamond said.
The county has someone on call around the clock to respond to reported communicable disease incidents, per state requirements. And follow ups for compliance with prescribed tuberculosis medication and for children exposed to lead aredone in residents’ homes, Diamond said. Some of the county’s health education work includes quarterly newsletters distributed around the city, presentations to community groups, and, periodically, a survey meant to identify what residents see as barriers to access.
But the county’s brick-and-mortar clinic locations are in Hammonton and Northfield, already an access issue for many without cars who need cancer screenings, immunizations or other services.
“If you have services nearby it is much easier to take advantage of them if they are within easy traveling distance,” said Jim Johnson, the state's special counsel tasked with identifying issues with the city and making recommendations to get it back on its feet.
And if an uninsured person needs emergency medical attention, without a city-employed doctor, they may head straight to an emergency room where they won’t be turned away. Nationally, about 80 percent of those that arrive at emergency rooms with a mental health crisis or substance abuse issue don't meet the criteria for inpatient admission, said Mary Ditri, NJHA's director of professional practice.
"We all know that, no matter how well-intended any clinician is in that emergency department, that setting is not the place for someone who doesn’t need it," Ditri said.
Sandra Festa, the executive director of AtlantiCare's Federally Qualified Health Center − outpatient clinics federally reimbursed to serve those with Medicare and Medicaid − said in a statement that their services are unaffected by fluctuations in the city health department.
“The Atlantic City Health Department budget doesn’t factor into the way AtlantiCare makes decisions to fulfill its mission to provide healthcare services for the community,” Festa said. “AtlantiCare has a robust array of services for all. This is our community and we continue to expand services for everyone regardless of their ability to pay.”
Asked if shuttering the city’s department in favor of a robust county department was being considered, Johnson indicated that all options were on the table, but he didn’t want to make any determination before three task forces looking at key indicators of morbidity can fully access the situation on the ground level.
“Given the different morbidities, the death rates from a series of diseases, and the fact that I know there’s only one employee,” Johnson said, “that was enough for me to conclude and to recommend that we take a hard look at the needs and try to match up the services provided … to the people of Atlantic City.”
Some with past experience with the department, now on the outside looking in, are confused as to where it stands and what its future looks like.
Jon Regis, the president and CEO of Reliance Medical Group, which had a contract with the city health department from the mid-90s until a few years ago, said they had health offices right in the city and doctors on staff. He said their original contract was worth $2.7 million, which covered 30 some employees. Once they started billing residents with insurance for some services, they got the city’s bill down to around $800,000, Regis said.
Now, even he has a difficult time determining who is providing which services and where.
“You go to the city now, nobody knows where to go,” Regis said. “If you have an STD problem or you think you’ve been exposed, I guess you call the county and schlep out to Northfield … we had offices right in the city.”
At the department’s office in City Hall in February, director Dale Finch, who supervises the health department and others, directed all comment requests to the mayor’s office. Asked about what services were available for residents, Finch said to file a request for public information. And asked where a resident could find that information, there was no clear answer.
“Part of the issue of access is information that is readily available to you so you can make decisions on where to go," Johnson said. “And if it is difficult for people to find the information – and this applies to a wide variety of issues; not just health issues – then, in some respects, it’s almost like not having them.”