ATLANTIC CITY — Ronsha Dickerson put it like this: An an urban black woman makes a prenatal appointment, this is not her first pregnancy, and she has Medicaid.
Before she even walks in, the doctor's judged her.
This discourages her from talking to or even going to the doctor in the future, said Dickerson, 41, herself a mother of six and the doula leader for the Southern New Jersey Perinatal Cooperative’s Healthy Women, Healthy Families grant program.
“When a woman becomes pregnant, especially a black woman, she becomes categorized,” Dickerson said. “She has the weight of the world on her shoulders and she’s going into the space where she is not being looked at as a name. She’s being looked at as a case.”
Dickerson and other area health care workers agree that eliminating provider prejudices would go a long way in improving outcomes for minorities across the country, especially in Atlantic City, which suffers from high rates of infant mortality, diabetes, kidney disease and heart disease.
Dr. Diane Timms, program director, Maternal Fetal Medicine, and vice chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, said building a culture of trust is a way to make sure that patients from Atlantic City are getting the right care when they need it.
“I think patients are looking for providers who look like them, who understand where they come from, who understand those family traditions, and we need to understand a way to engage with that," Timms said.
A state-commissioned report released last year on the path Atlantic City must take to become prosperous specifically targeted public health and showed a significant gap between the health of black and white residents there.
"Remedial steps should explore the reasons behind the results as the key stakeholders move to improve overall outcomes," the report suggested.
To understand why black Americans are dis-proportionally prone to poor health conditions, you have to look to the community, said Destiny C. Wood, director of women’s health services for Southern Jersey Family Medical Center.
“We’re trying to come up with all these different ideas, reinvent the wheel, when we should be really hearing from the community. I really don’t think there’s anything we're trying to find that they don’t already know the answers to,” said Wood.
For more than a decade, researchers have been studying the effects of culturally sensitive health care on patients and have found positive impacts out health behaviors and outcomes for both majority and minority patients, as well as an increase in adherence to treatments.
Some studies recommend disparities in health outcomes could be improved through cultural competency training.
A 2003 study found minority and low-income patients were more likely to report poor communication with their providers. Another study from 2004 found that doctors were less likely to engage black patients in conversation compared to a white patient.
Wood said that both as a registered nurse and longtime health professional and as a black woman and mother of six, she has experienced the lack of cultural competency first hand by doctors and workers, who pre-judge, don't communicate well with or dismiss concerns of minority patients.
The solution lies in providers understanding the values, beliefs and traditions of other cultures.
“We all have biases whether we realize it or not, but it takes for someone for really to show you and acknowledge that they’re there. And all of that is a major factor to why patients do or do not seek care,” Wood said.
Some programs are currently underway that are trying to engage with mothers in Atlantic City, especially those more prone to negative health outcomes.
Inside the Leadership Studio on Tennessee Avenue, local women are invited to attend free Baby and Me Yoga classes then stay for a free breastfeeding support group.
The classes are funded through the SNJPC’s Healthy Women grant, but reaching their target audience -- black women -- has been hit and miss.
“It’s been challenging, but we’ve gotten more support in the medical community in the last couple of months,” said studio co-owner Kathy Whitmore. “The cooperative has done outreach from their end.”
Amanda Ventura of Absecon, who teaches the yoga class with her 9-month-old son Michael, said they are trying different approaches to spread the word about the yoga, and she was planning on visiting community groups and churches to meet the moms. She is also hoping to offer some yoga in the area parks to spread the word that yoga isn’t just for white ladies in Lululemon pants.
Sarah Chaikin, a lactation consultant from SNJPC who has been leading the breastfeeding group after yoga, said that she has also been having a difficult time reaching black moms. She said because of that, they are looking for a black breastfeeding educator or peer counselor to fill the role.
“I’m an older white woman. It’d be nice to have someone who is from the community, knows the community resources, and has a better connection with the community,” Chaikin said. “That’s the missing link."
