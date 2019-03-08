ATLANTIC CITY − When Ramila Williams was a freshman at Atlantic City High School, her aunt recommended she see school counselors for her anger issues.
Now a 17-year-old senior, the Atlantic City native can’t stop smiling.
“Of course, at first, I didn’t exactly want to do it ‘cause I’m like ‘there’s nothing wrong with me,’” Williams said.
It took a little convincing, but after a while she noticed her moods were getting lighter.
“I’m more happy, I’m smiling all the time,” she said. “I wasn’t exactly around positive people so once I came around positive people my whole demeanor changed.”
In a county considered a hot spot for mental health issues by the New Jersey Hospital Association, and a city with more than 40 percent of its residents living below the poverty line, early intervention is critical.
A recent study out of Rutgers Camden found that adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs — more common among low-income households — can spur mental health disorders in young people. But, when addressed early enough, healthy family dynamics and civic engagement can mitigate their effects.
The AtlantiCare Teen Center, located in the high school, is just one effort to intervene at a key point in young people’s development — including one-on-one counseling and group therapy sessions — with easy access and no cost.
AtlantiCare’s Behavioral Health department manages three other Teen Centers, at Buena Regional High School, Buena Regional Middle School and Oakcrest High School. All are free to students, and all teenagers in Atlantic City, but there’s a clinical aspect to Atlantic City’s program that is unique: on site, an advanced practice nurse, a nurse and a case manager see students for sick visits, physicals, STD and pregnancy tests, and more.
In his twenty years as director of the high school’s program, Craig Cochran said he has seen students gradually open up to the idea of vulnerability and facing their issues head-on, namely the often-coupled depression and anxiety.
“I feel like there’s less stigma around it because it’s been so prevalent and there’s been so many students who maybe have seen their friends struggle with some things and so they’re more open to trying to get help,” Cochran said, “not only for their friends, but for themselves when they see it.”
Williams sees it, too.
“I know I’m more open; people that I know are more open about talking to others about themselves,” Williams said. “If you have a mental health (issue) then you need to be able to talk to someone because holding all that stuff in, it’s just like when you want to cry and you’re holding tears in. You’re gonna break sooner or later.”
The Teen Center also has an eight-week violence prevention program that students are referred to. The center is open until 4 p.m. And while Cochran said the school has a late bus, he thinks the fact that the school is not centrally located in the city could be an access issue. Still, many students see the center as their primary care.
"Our wait times are almost non-existent,” Cochran said. “They’ll see a doctor and go right back to class.”
For adult residents out of work or with low incomes, getting help can be more difficult; seeing a psychologist can be cost-prohibitive.
The New Jersey Hospital Association found that Atlantic County had the third-highest rate in the state of people visiting emergency rooms for mental health issues or crises.
“We all know that, no matter how well-intended any clinician is in that emergency department, that setting is not the place for someone who doesn’t need it,” said Mary Ditri, Director of Professional Practice at NJHA. “It would (benefit) all of us to kind of understand what the community landscape is to help folks get into care, to support them so they don’t end up in crisis.”
The Mental Health Association of Atlantic County offers free group therapy sessions in settings like church basements, run by peers — or trained staffers and volunteers who suffer from mental health disorders themselves — and one-on-one counseling.
Carolyn Quinn, who manages MHAAC’s Individuals Concerted in Effort program, said there’s no pressure to show up for appointments, as opposed to a clinical setting.
“That’s very unique, to come when you need us, come as you are,” Quinn said.
Having peers run the counseling sessions, Quinn said, makes joining one less of a hurdle for many.
And free is important, Quinn said, because while mental health issues impact people of all levels of wealth and socioeconomic status, being poor can make accessing help a wide chasm to clear.
Williams, also the president of the Youth Council with Atlantic City’s NAACP chapter, now considers the staff at the Teen Center her “second family.”
She is considering a career in nursing or mental health services now, and has applied for programs at Stockton, Rowan, Morgan State and Atlantic Cape Community College. She doesn’t feel she needs regular counseling sessions at the moment, but is heavily involved with the center and tries to evangelize its merits to her classmates.
“And then they get annoyed but I’m like, ‘I don’t care,’” she said, laughing. “‘You’re gonna listen to me.’”
