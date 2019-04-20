Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Atlantic City police officers patrol the Boardwalk. The department is starting a new community policing initiative that will get more officers out in all six wards of the city on foot, getting to know people and helping them solve problems, with the help of $7.5 million in Casino Reinvestment Development Authority funds over five years.
Atlantic City police officers patrol the Boardwalk. The department is starting a new community policing initiative that will get more officers out in all six wards of the city on foot, getting to know people and helping them solve problems, with the help of $7.5 million in Casino Reinvestment Development Authority funds over five years.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On March 16 in Atlantic City, the Ambassadors, the neon yellow jacket wearing public assistants, appeared to outnumber the police presence along the length of the Boardwalk.
David Schwartz read off the headlines of a Las Vegas newspaper Wednesday afternoon in quick succession; police were arresting suspects and investigating robberies and a shooting, but he paused to read further into the murder of a professor he knew.
“What you see about Las Vegas on television looks really safe, but if you look at the Police Department website, you see there are areas with crime,” he said.
Las Vegas and Atlantic City have been compared for decades as the nation's two premier casino destinations, including when it comes to public safety. According to FBI data, Atlantic City had almost double the violent crime rate of Las Vegas in 2017. However, while there’s historical context for comparing the two cities, residents and pundits aren’t taking into account geography, tourism and income levels — all things that make it an apples-to-oranges comparison, experts say.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Carlos Figueroa, 42, a professional gambler who lives and works in both cities, said that while he has never been afraid to walk down the street in either place, there’s definitely a “bad spin” that affects the perception of crime in Atlantic City.
Atlantic City Crime Data 2
Year
Violent Crime Rate per 1,000
Nonviolent Crime Rate per 1,000
Murder
1990
38.1
372.6
14
1989
34.5
397.8
15
1991
38.0
366.7
15
1992
34.1
325.6
8
1993
35.4
279.0
11
1994
28.0
227.6
9
1995
26.5
263.8
15
1996
24.3
263.1
11
1997
22.1
255.6
12
1998
18.5
219.9
14
1999
16.8
221.5
5
2000
13.4
172.5
11
2001
15.5
163.9
7
2002
18.5
137.4
5
2003
15.5
134.5
5
2004
17.5
125.8
5
2005
19.0
121.6
9
2006
20.4
112.3
18
2007
22.2
96.6
7
2008
16.9
73.8
11
2009
21.3
83.0
11
2010
20.7
89.8
11
2011
17.5
80.3
13
2012
17.9
75.6
18
2013
17.7
74.7
3
2014
13.7
73.9
6
2015
15.9
75.6
7
2016
12.5
58.8
12
“There’s always going to be a negative connotation to that because Vegas has more status; it’s more grand,” he said. "It’s much bigger. Atlantic City has its own niche.”
Tourists may feel unsafe walking on Pacific Avenue compared to Las Vegas’ Strip because of the difference in police presence as well as the many residents who live close to casinos, which doesn’t happen in Vegas, he said.
“The average person that goes to Vegas doesn’t know about the street crime that happens,” Figueroa said. “You don’t see the druggies on the Strip because police kick them out.”
Schwartz, who spent over two decades in Atlantic City before living in Las Vegas for the past 18 years, said both cities have their challenges when it comes to public safety, especially when it comes to tourism.
“They’re both major, metropolitan areas,” the associate vice provost for faculty affairs at the University of Nevada Las Vegas said. “Like any metropolitan area, there is crime that happens there.”
Looking at the numbers on the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report paints a negative picture of Atlantic City. In 2017, the resort had a violent crime rate of 11 per 1,000 people, while Las Vegas came in at a rate of 6 per 1,000. Looking back to 2007, Atlantic City has a higher violent crime rate each year, with some years almost double.
Anthony Marino, a retired South Jersey Transportation Authority analyst and adjunct faculty member at Stockton University, takes issue with pundits who sensationalize the crime rate without taking tourists into consideration.
“It’s tourism of any nature,” he explained. “What it does is it presents a target population for a lot of petty theft and a target for violent crime.”
In 2017, Marino estimates, there were 24.1 million visit-trips into the resort. And although large numbers of tourists can make an environment ripe for crime, they aren’t often counted when calculating rate.
If tourists and daily commuters were included, Marino argued, the crime rate would be lower.
1 of 43
Atlantic City police officers La'Quay Green , left, and Branden Vongsasombath, talk to Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, while the policemen were patrolling Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Michael Mason, an Atlantic City police officer for 25 years who retired in 2017, once made it a point to park his patrol car outside Wood’s Loan Office at Atlantic and Indiana avenues, which rests in an area he called an ‘open-air drug market.’
The Playground store discourages loitering and drug activity in front of the store off Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City police officers Branden Vongsasombath, left, and La'Quay Green leave the Food 4 Less store, off Atlantic Avenue near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City. The policemen were conducting a community police check at the store, , Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, talks about the need for more police at Indiana and Atlantic Avenues, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, talks with a policeman patrolling Indiana and Atlantic Avenues, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City police officers Branden Vongsasombath, left, and La'Quay Green leave the Food 4 Less store, off Atlantic Avenue near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City. The policemen were conducting a community police check at the store, , Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City police officer La'Quay Green conducts a community policing check at a store along Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, talks with a policeman patrolling Indiana and Atlantic Avenues, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, talks about the need for more police at Indiana and Atlantic Avenues, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Playground store discourages loitering and drug activity in front of the store off Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City police officers La'Quay Green, left, and Branden Vongsasombath leave the Food 4 Less store, off Atlantic Avenue near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. The policemen were conducting a community police check at the store. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Playground store discourages loitering and drug activity in front of the store off Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Playground store discourages loitering and drug activity in front of the store off Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City police officer Branden Vongsasombath conducts a community policing check at a store along Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, talks about the need for more police at Indiana and Atlantic Avenues, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, talks about the need for more police at Indiana and Atlantic Avenues, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City police officers La'Quay Green , left, and Branden Vongsasombath, patrol along Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City police officers Branden Vongsasombath, left, and La'Quay Green leave the Food 4 Less store, off Atlantic Avenue near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City. The policemen were conducting a community police check at the store, , Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City police officers La'Quay Green , left, and Branden Vongsasombath, talk to Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, while the policemen were patrolling Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Michael Mason, an Atlantic City police officer for 25 years who retired in 2017, once made it a point to park his patrol car outside Wood’s Loan Office at Atlantic and Indiana avenues, which rests in an area he called an ‘open-air drug market.’
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The Playground store discourages loitering and drug activity in front of the store off Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Muhammed Uddin, left, talks with Atlantic City police Officers Branden Vongsasombath and La’Quay Green on Friday at the Food 4 Less store off Atlantic Avenue near Indiana Avenue.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic Avenue looking east from Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City police officers Branden Vongsasombath, left, and La'Quay Green leave the Food 4 Less store, off Atlantic Avenue near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City. The policemen were conducting a community police check at the store, , Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The Food 4 Less store discourages loitering in front of the store off Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, talks about the need for more police at Indiana and Atlantic Avenues, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City police cruiser speeds along Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, talks with a policeman patrolling Indiana and Atlantic Avenues, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City police officers Branden Vongsasombath, left, and La'Quay Green leave the Food 4 Less store, off Atlantic Avenue near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City. The policemen were conducting a community police check at the store, , Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City police officer La'Quay Green conducts a community policing check at a store along Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, talks with a policeman patrolling Indiana and Atlantic Avenues, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, talks about the need for more police at Indiana and Atlantic Avenues, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The Playground store discourages loitering and drug activity in front of the store off Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City police officers La'Quay Green, left, and Branden Vongsasombath leave the Food 4 Less store, off Atlantic Avenue near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. The policemen were conducting a community police check at the store. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The Playground store discourages loitering and drug activity in front of the store off Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The Playground store discourages loitering and drug activity in front of the store off Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City police officer Branden Vongsasombath conducts a community policing check at a store along Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, talks about the need for more police at Indiana and Atlantic Avenues, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, talks about the need for more police at Indiana and Atlantic Avenues, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City police officers La'Quay Green , left, and Branden Vongsasombath, patrol along Atlantic Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mike Mason, a retired Atlantic City police officer from Egg Harbor Township, believes there is a need for more policemen along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City police officers Branden Vongsasombath, left, and La'Quay Green leave the Food 4 Less store, off Atlantic Avenue near Indiana Avenue, in Atlantic City. The policemen were conducting a community police check at the store, , Friday, April, 12, 2019.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Not taking tourists into consideration is also a sticking point for Tom Gilbert, former commander of the Atlantic City Tourism District. The district covers the many non-residential areas of the resort around the casinos, the Boardwalk, the convention center and Bader Field.
“All those days when you’re bringing all those people into the city and they’re ebbing back out,” Gilbert said, citing the annual airshow and other events that drive visitors into the city as examples. “There’s no way to get credit for those successes.”
The two cities have had similar approaches to public safety, he explained, like the surveillance center, cameras and messaging screens on the Boardwalk.
But that's where the comparison ends for him, saying it is “problematic” to use the crime stats to make a straight comparison.
There also is a lingering perception that Atlantic City is unsafe, Marino said, due to the resort’s many vacant lots and abandoned buildings.
“You never see the real Las Vegas that lurks away of the Strip,” he said. “All you see are these glistening casinos for a couple miles.”
ATLANTIC CITY — Sharon Aloi remembers years ago when she saw more patrol cars parked in the …
Even though the two cities are so different, there’s a reason residents and pundits try to draw a comparison between the two.
“The only other place that had legal gambling in the United States was Las Vegas,” said Levi Fox, owner of Jersey Shore Tours. “Up through really the 1980s, there would have been a natural comparison because there really wasn’t any other comparison to make in an American city.”
Legislators even argued about ways to make sure Atlantic City didn’t fall into the hands of the mob by legalizing gambling when it became the “Vegas of the east,” said Fox.
For Gilbert, Atlantic City is an anomaly since it isn’t defined as a resort community or a major city in New Jersey. But when it comes down to it, it’s just too different from Las Vegas to compare.
“The Las Vegas model was different. It was designed to be a destination point,” Gilbert said. “I always looked at Atlantic City as a small town with big buildings.”
People are talking about how to reinvent Atlantic City. Share your thoughts by joining the conversation below. For more on this topic as well as others, please visit our Reinventing AC project page at ReinventingAC.com
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.