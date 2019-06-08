Frequent riders say buses in and out of AC convenient

ATLANTIC CITY — During the mornings inside the bus terminal at Atlantic and Ohio avenues, a steady flow of people move in and out to purchase tickets, check on schedules or grab a seat to wait.
A large screen displays the routes and times, and workers inside glass-enclosed windows answer questions. The terminal is eclectic, a mix of city residents going to work, tourists coming in and out of town, and others just looking for relief from the elements. Outside a line forms at the stop picking up residents to go into Ventnor, or to Brigantine, to the Hamilton Mall, and beyond.
A recent Ducktown revitalization study called the city's public transportation network "robust," and found that nearly a quarter of residents use public transportation to get to work — more than twice the state rate and four times the county rate.
The bus system is a staple of city living and frequent riders say that getting around Atlantic City isn't an issue, although they face minor challenges connecting elsewhere in the county.
“It's just getting used to where you have to go, actually,” said Liz Carasick, of Atlantic City. The 35-year-old lost her license and has been taking the bus for many years.
"Going out of the city there’s a decent amount, but they need to run more frequently," Carasick said.
County Executive Dennis Levinson said that getting into Atlantic City has never been a big complaint among residents, and he doesn’t see the number of routes in the county as an issue either.
“If their ridership was more, they would have more buses put on,” Levinson.
Although bus ridership in South Jersey is much lower than in the Central and Northern regions of the state, it is one of the most popular ways for workers from Atlantic County to get to work in Atlantic City. Almost 9,000 Atlantic County residents working in Atlantic City also use public transportation.
Asked about how it determines routes, NJ Transit, which operates the 13 routes in Atlantic City, said that it constantly monitors ridership patterns to determine if adjustments are needed.
Because of the 24/7 nature of the casino resort, busing in Atlantic City doesn’t have a “dedicated” peak time.
“Most bus lines that serve AC operate 24/7. There is an increase in frequency during the traditional peak times (6-10 a.m. and 4-8 p.m.) on some lines but most operate consistently throughout the day,” Torbic said.
Steven Ellis, 61, boarded the 502 at the West Jersey transfer point in Pleasantville one weekday morning in May, on his way into the city for a doctor’s appointment. The stop, which has a large octagonal plexiglass enclosure, was filled with people also waiting for other buses. After a brief wait as more passengers boarded, it took another 15 minutes to get into the city. This bus route runs about every half hour from Pleasantville, around the clock. Ellis said it was very convenient.
“I love taking the bus as long as I can catch it,” said Ellis of Egg Harbor Township, who previously lived in the city. “If you miss the bus, then you’re stuck, then you gotta wait for the next bus or you gotta walk.”
Antonio Flores, 60, of Northfield had lived in Atlantic City for many years before moving to the mainland. Flores, who works a swing shift at Harrah’s, said that he has never had a driver’s license and doesn’t need one because he takes the bus or finds a ride when he needs one.
For Flores and many others, learning the bus schedule was intimidating at first, but they caught on quickly.
“I just had to find out on the bus schedule what time the bus was coming or better yet I logged on to the NJ Transit app and write the bus stop number and saw what time the bus was coming,” Flores said — NJ Transit buses are equipped with GPS technology that helps users know exactly when to expect their ride.
It is easy to pick up, but the rides can be long, even when traveling a short distance. It takes Flores about 45 minutes to get from his home in Northfield to work in the marina. He is used to the wait and often carries a book to read during his wait.
Carasick said one of the hardest parts of using public transportation is grocery shopping.
“You have to take everything on the bus so you have to limit what you’re doing,” she said, and make more frequent trips to the store.
Keisha Jones, 33, of Atlantic City lost her license two years ago and had to start taking the bus recently to get to work. Jones, who was riding the 501 bus, said that although she was born and raised in the city, using public transportation was foreign to her.
“I got the hang of it, but it’s frustrating because you can’t do what you want,” Jones said.
