Racing go-karts is the closest most of us are ever going to get to being actual race car drivers. Photographer Dale Gerhard is particularly fond of them. The competitive side in me came out as I channeled my inner Lewis Hamilton to race Dale. Unlike the smooth streets of Monte Carlo, though, this course is all boards which have you bumpity-bumpity-bump-bump bumping your way to the finish line. Formula 1 was never this much fun.
33. Race head-to-head on the Grand Prix on Adventure Pier.
