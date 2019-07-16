Moreys 50 Things

At the Shore editor Pamela Dollak takes a ride on the Grand Prix go-karts on Adventure Pier. Morey’s Piers in Wildwood celebrates their 50th anniversary this season and At the Shore takes a look at 50 things to do at the piers this summer. Thursday July 11, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Racing go-karts is the closest most of us are ever going to get to being actual race car drivers. Photographer Dale Gerhard is particularly fond of them. The competitive side in me came out as I channeled my inner Lewis Hamilton to race Dale. Unlike the smooth streets of Monte Carlo, though, this course is all boards which have you bumpity-bumpity-bump-bump bumping your way to the finish line. Formula 1 was never this much fun.

