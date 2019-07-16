Remember those old slides where you sat in a potato sack and went down feet first? Well this is the waterized version of that, only you face forward on a mat as you go down. The experience is exhilarating, if not a bit terrifying, as you reach some pretty high speeds at times, but it’s also great fun. Fun fact: The Wipe Out sack slide was the first ride on Morey’s Piers back in 1969.
Breaking
5. Race your friends and family down WipeOut!
Most Popular
-
Change could be coming to The Cove in Brigantine
-
Boy, 7, killed crossing the street in Egg Harbor City
-
Longtime Irish Pub inn manager, 'Mr. Atlantic City' Frank Pileggi dies
-
Check out the winners of Ocean City's Night in Venice contest
-
New lawsuit, $20K reward in 2015 death of Mays Landing teen Tiffany Valiante
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today