With her husband, John Cusimano, as the cameraman, producer, cocktail maker and musical guest, Rachel Ray is holding a cooking show from her home.
Their beloved pit bull Isaboo accounts for the entire studio audience, she jokes.
She recently announced her organizations will donate $4 million to several charities including food banks and relief funds for laid off restaurant workers, saying she wanted to “help people more than just, ‘hey, here’s three things you can do with canned tuna'."
Half the money will go to animal rescue. The animal lover says “a lot of the shelters can’t afford to keep going, there’s no workers. Animals are in crisis too."
Former partners say Ayesha Curry has 'gutted' their value: A celebrity branding company on Wednesday sued Ayesha Curry, the food and lifestyle personality and wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, seeking more than $10 million for breach of contract.
Flutie Entertainment said in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that the five years it spent with Ayesha Curry brought “significant and unprecedented results.” Those include helping Curry land a Food Network show and a hosting role on ABC's “Great American Baking Show,” as well as producing a bestselling cookbook and launching several successful food-based businesses.
But the suit alleges that in the 11 months since terminating the relationship she has denied the company its share of proceeds from the businesses, deliberately slowed down new enterprises, took away a top employee and “essentially gutted and devalued Flutie Entertainment’s interests."
Essence Fest moves to 2021 after mayor signals need to shift: Amid the spread of the coronavirus, the organizers of Essence Festival said Wednesday they would move their festival to next year after the New Orleans mayor suggested that major spring and summer festivals that had been postponed to later this year should not be held at all in 2020.
The statement by Essence Festival was the first indication from a major festival that they would be changing their dates following Mayor LaToya Cantrell's words on Tuesday.
