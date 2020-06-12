Stockton students' racist posts draw ire, calls for action: A senior with the African Student Organization said she understands the subject of racism is difficult to talk about but argued the university needs to address it more authentically.
Icahn submits plan to tear down Trump Plaza: The former casino is expected to be torn down by the end of this year or by February at the latest.
South Jersey summer camps' opening plans vary in light of COVID-19: Summer camps around the region are making the decision on whether to open, offer virtual camp or close for the season, and parents must decide whether they will send their children.
As Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph fight to stay open, so do the memories: McGarry: Two coaches were stunned when the Diocese of Camden announced in April that Wildwood Catholic and St. Joseph high schools would close at the end of this school year.
Hammonton celebrates Class of 2020 with drive-thru graduation: Similar to many other area high schools, the event was planned in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down schools across the state in mid-March.
