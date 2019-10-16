Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown has been sued by his ex-girlfriend for what she says were multiple acts of domestic violence over the past year.
Diorra Marzette-Sanders filed a civil suit in Alameda County Superior Court on Tuesday accusing him of several attacks that left her bloodied, bruised and fearing for her safety.
According to the lawsuit, Marzette-Sanders accused the 6-foot-8, 380-pound Brown of slapping her, hitting her and choking her at different times and threatening to shoot her in the “head before you walk out that door with my son.”
Titans bench Mariota: The Tennessee Titans want to jump-start an offense that has just one touchdown over the past 10 quarters, so they’re turning to veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill and benching Marcus Mariota. At least for Sunday. Tannehill, the eight-year veteran with 88 career starts for Miami, will make his first Tennessee start against the Chargers.
Steelers’ Rudolph to start: Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that Mason Rudolph will return to the starting lineup when he is cleared to return from a concussion sustained against Baltimore on Oct. 6.
Dolphins name Fitzpatrick starter: Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his first start since Week 2 when the Miami Dolphins play at Buffalo on Sunday.
— Associated Press
Flores had previously said Josh Rosen would remain the starter after Fitzpatrick came off the bench and nearly rallied Miami to its first victory last Sunday against Washington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.