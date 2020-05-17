No flooding rains look likely. A rain shower will be likely at any point between Monday night and Saturday. However, most of this time will be dry. In fact, you'll even get sunshine at times.

The wettest points look to be Monday night, as Arthur makes its closest approach to the area. Even here, only the shore is guaranteed any rain. Tuesday and Wednesday have the best potential of being 100% dry, as high pressure tries to poke in from the north. 

As the high pressure breaks down, Thursday through Saturday all can see showers. This exact amount will be dependent on the track of the upper level low pressure, as it will finally move through here. However, I do believe not washout will be likely. 

