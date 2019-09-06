Dorian, which remains a category one storm with 90 mph sustained winds as of the 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center update, is moving more east than north. That'll continue to pull the heavy rain bands away from the area, making rainfall a non-issue for the night.
That is pulling the heavy rain bands from Dorian away. Not that the region saw much rain anyway.
#Dorian just pivoted to the E. We're *this* close to the rain. I think we're done with the steady stuff... We'll still get showers though. pic.twitter.com/MlVr38dCvC— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) September 6, 2019
According to the New Jersey Mesonet, Cape May saw the most rain as of 5:04 p.m., with 0.46 inches. Meanwhile, Greenwich, in western Cumberland County, saw 0.03 inches.
Northwest of the New Jersey Turnpike, there are light to moderate rain showers. Expect this overnight and perhaps see it slide further south. While you should carry the umbrella, more than likely, it'll just blow away in the wind.
