The Ralph Peterson Sr. Community Center is part of Pleasantville's New Hope Community Village.
Peterson was Pleasantville's first black mayor, serving 16 years in the city's top job until he retired. He was Pleasantville's first black police officer and the city's first black police chief, eventually putting in nearly 34 years on the force before he became mayor.
And before all that, back in 1960 when he was a young police officer, he was the founder of "Pete's Boys," kind of a one-man Police Athletic League that got kids off the street and into sports.
Peterson died in June 2014 at the age of 81.
