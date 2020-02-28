The Ralph Peterson Sr. Community Center in the New HOPE Community in Pleasantville. The Pleasantville Housing Authority unveils a new neighborhood, opens a community center, and recognizes two longtime supporters with a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the New HOPE Community and the dedication of the Ralph Peterson Sr. Community Center and Reverend Dr. Milton L. Hendricks Street. Peterson was a boxer, Pleasantville police chief and Pleasantville mayor. Monday May 5, 2008 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)