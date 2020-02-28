pville housing

The Ralph Peterson Sr. Community Center in the New HOPE Community in Pleasantville. The Pleasantville Housing Authority unveils a new neighborhood, opens a community center, and recognizes two longtime supporters with a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the New HOPE Community and the dedication of the Ralph Peterson Sr. Community Center and Reverend Dr. Milton L. Hendricks Street. Peterson was a boxer, Pleasantville police chief and Pleasantville mayor. Monday May 5, 2008 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)

The Ralph Peterson Sr. Community Center is part of Pleasantville's New Hope Community Village.

Peterson was Pleasantville's first black mayor, serving 16 years in the city's top job until he retired. He was Pleasantville's first black police officer and the city's first black police chief, eventually putting in nearly 34 years on the force before he became mayor.

And before all that, back in 1960 when he was a young police officer, he was the founder of "Pete's Boys," kind of a one-man Police Athletic League that got kids off the street and into sports.

Peterson died in June 2014 at the age of 81.

