Rancocas Valley (0-4) at St. Augustine (2-3)

6 p.m. Friday

St. Augustine is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Junior wide receiver Carnell Davis caught seven passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns as the Hermits beat Ocean City 35-3 last Friday. St. Augustine defensive tackle Isaiah Raikes has made 27 tackles, eight of them for losses. Rancocas was off last week after losing to Cherokee 14-10 on Sept. 28.

