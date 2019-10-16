Vineland vs Atlantic City football game

Rancocas Valley (0-5) at Vineland (2-4)

6 p.m. Friday

Vineland needs a win to boost its Group V playoff chances. Tyreem Powell has thrown for three touchdowns and run for a score since taking over as Vineland quarterback three games ago. Rancocas lost to St. Augustine 34-0 last Friday.

