Rancocas Valley rallied in the fourth quarter for the win.
The Red Devils closed the game with a 13-3 run.
Sanaa Parks converted a steal into a layup to give Rancocas a 52-50 lead with 4 minutes, 26 seconds left. Rancocas (1-0) never trailed again.
Lauren Mirsky led Ocean City (1-1) with 14 points. Emma Finnegan grabbed 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders.
Lexi Linton scored a game-high 26 points for Rancocas.
Rancocas Valley 15 11 12 22 – 60
Ocean City 11 22 12 8 – 53
RV – Parks 5, Bradford 7, Agosto 6, Linton, 26, Williams 16
OC – Brestle 3, Panico 8, Mirsky 14, Finnegan 7, Fenton 13, Jackson 8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.