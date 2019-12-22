Rancocas Valley rallied in the fourth quarter for the win.

The Red Devils closed the game with a 13-3 run.

Sanaa Parks converted a steal into a layup to give Rancocas a 52-50 lead with 4 minutes, 26 seconds left. Rancocas (1-0) never trailed again.

Lauren Mirsky led Ocean City (1-1) with 14 points. Emma Finnegan grabbed 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

Lexi Linton scored a game-high 26 points for Rancocas.

Rancocas Valley 15 11 12 22 – 60

Ocean City 11 22 12 8 – 53

RV – Parks 5, Bradford 7, Agosto 6, Linton, 26, Williams 16

OC – Brestle 3, Panico 8, Mirsky 14, Finnegan 7, Fenton 13, Jackson 8

