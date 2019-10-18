The Vineland High School football team beat Rancocas Valley Regional 34-7 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Friday.

Vineland improved to 3-4.

For the Fighting Clan, quarterback Tyreem Powell found Jonathan Toney for touchdown passes of 51, 21 and 32 yards. Barry Turner returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown. Powell also connected with Ryan Shelton for a 34-yard TD pass.

Rancocas Valley scored on a kickoff returned for a touchdown.

Rancocas Valley; 0 7 0 0—7

Vineland; 7 21 0 6—34

FIRST QUARTER

V— Toney 51 pass from Powell (Garton kick)

SECOND QUARTER

V— Shelton 34 pass from Powell (Garton kick)

R— kick return (kick good)

V— Toney 21 pass from Powell (Garton kick)

V— Turner 34 interception (Garton kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

V— Toney 32 pass from Powell (kick fail)

Records— Vineland 3-4.

