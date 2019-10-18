The Vineland High School football team beat Rancocas Valley Regional 34-7 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Friday.
Vineland improved to 3-4.
For the Fighting Clan, quarterback Tyreem Powell found Jonathan Toney for touchdown passes of 51, 21 and 32 yards. Barry Turner returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown. Powell also connected with Ryan Shelton for a 34-yard TD pass.
Rancocas Valley scored on a kickoff returned for a touchdown.
Rancocas Valley; 0 7 0 0—7
Vineland; 7 21 0 6—34
FIRST QUARTER
V— Toney 51 pass from Powell (Garton kick)
SECOND QUARTER
V— Shelton 34 pass from Powell (Garton kick)
R— kick return (kick good)
V— Toney 21 pass from Powell (Garton kick)
V— Turner 34 interception (Garton kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
V— Toney 32 pass from Powell (kick fail)
Records— Vineland 3-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.