Dean Randazzo is sharing his story at the Atlantic City Country Club on Dec. 27.
At the Dean Randazzo Foundation Lecture For A Cause, Randazzo, who grew up in Somers Point, will talk about becoming a professional surfer, battling cancer and his recovery. He will also share tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, the value of a positive attitude and the importance of early cancer screenings.
The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Guests will be treated to light appetizers and, there will be a cash bar.
Randazzo represented Mainland Regional High School at the National Scholastic Surfing Association competition in California in 1989. He turned pro the following year.
In 1996, he qualified for the ASP World Championship Tour, becoming the first New Jersey competitor to do so.
He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at the height of his career in 2001. After receiving multiple bone marrow transplants from his brother Joe, Randazzo climbed back up the ranks and finished third in a 2002 competition California’s Lower Trestles in San Clemente.