HARD ROCK
8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 14; $29, $35
WHAT TO EXPECT: One of the pioneering Hollywood glam metal bands, Ratt scored big on their 1984 major label debut “Out of the Cellar.” The album featured the hit single “Round and Round,” and sold over 3 million copies. Ratt continued their successful formula with 1985’s “Invasion of Your Privacy” and struck again later in the decade with “Dancin’ Undercover” and “Reach for the Sky.” On Saturday, fans will get to hear all of their favorites such as “Lay it Down,” “Wanted Man” and “Round and Round.”
