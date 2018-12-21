Feb. 19
Seth Rollins stole the show when he wrestled for 65 minutes during a seven-man gauntlet match. He owned wins against Roman Reigns and John Cena during the contest before falling to Elias.
The segments, itself, grabbed national attention. On a three-hour show, WWE dedicated two hours to a segment that was six days before Elimination Chamber, a grueling match that was fantastic in its own right.
But most importantly, it was the start of a push for Rollins that saw him raise his level to new heights and shoot himself into discussion for Superstar of the Year.