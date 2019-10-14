Ray Weed
Absegami
The sophomore quarterback threw for 110 yards and two touchdowns and ran or 86 yards and two more scores as Absegami won its first game of the season with a 51-14 win over Bridgeton. Absegami hosts Moorestown (3-3) on Friday at 6 p.m.
