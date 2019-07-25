If the Tampa Bay Rays are going to hang in the AL playoff race, they’ll have to do it without reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.
The 26-year-old left-hander was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday and is expected to be sidelined until at least September due to arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow.
The Rays, who trailed Oakland by one game for the second AL wild card spot entering play Thursday, said team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Koco Eaton will operate on Snell next Monday. The team anticipates the pitcher will be ready to return in September.
Snell said he’s confident the Rays can remain in playoff contention while he’s out. Tampa Bay has slipped following a 14-4 start.
“With the team we have, I know they’re going to ball out. I’m not worried about them,” said Snell, who became the second Cy Young winner in franchise history last season, when he led the major leagues with 21 wins.
The lefty is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA in 20 starts this season, including 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in outings since June 30.
Yankees put Gardner on IL: The New York Yankees put outfielder Bret Gardner on the 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation.
The move was retroactive to Monday. Gardner has batted .243 with 15 homers and 41 RBIs this season. Gardner said he hurt the knee while making a sliding catch on Colorado’s Ryan McMahon in the ninth inning Saturday.
To fill his spot on the roster, the Yankees recalled left-hander Stephen Tarpley from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Former Indians All-Star pitcher Mossi dies: Don Mossi, a left-handed pitcher who won 101 games in over a decade as a major leaguer and was an All-Star for the Cleveland Indians in 1957, has died. He was 90.
The Cremation Society of Idaho says Mossi died Friday in Nampa, Idaho.
Mossi made his big league debut in 1954 for the Cleveland team that won the American League pennant with 111 victories. Pitching mostly in relief, he went 6-1 with a 1.94 ERA that year and made three appearances in the World Series against the New York Giants.
— Associated Press