The Hamilton Mall’s new owner does not have a track record for flipping unsuccessful malls into moneymakers. It has a reputation for buying discounted malls and leaving them the same, or, in some cases, worse off than when they bought them. Read more about Namdar Realty Group.
Atlantic County officials are prepared to build a $4.5 million hangar at the Atlantic City International Airport. If negotiations succeed to bring a charter plane maintenance and repair operation. It would require financing through the Atlantic County Improvement Authority.
The Atlantic City Blackjacks played their final game of their inaugural season on Sunday. Find out how they did. Plus, check out the photo gallery from the game.
Nathan Cherico was given the gifts of freedom and independence for his 10th birthday Saturday, when a Delaware-based nonprofit gave him a tricycle made just for him. Read more about the 10-year-old and his new set of wheels.
The lifeguard race season continued on Sunday with the South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships. Check out the photo gallery.