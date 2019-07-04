Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
704 N Shore Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Fazaa Naji; 03/13/19. $75,000
348 Hobart Ave, Redding Homes Llc Boyer P Scott; 03/14/19. $168,500
15 Kesler Ave, Falivene Gerald G Umstetter Kelliann; 03/15/19. $205,000
1106 Shelburne Ave, Feriozzi Joseph W Jr Formica Laura B; 03/15/19. $227,500
13 Ables Run Drive, Brown Sharon E Goble Jane L; 03/19/19. $142,000
202 Wynnewood Drive, Concordia Homes Llc Stuchel Melissa; 03/22/19. $220,000
32 W Bolton Ave, Khan Moeen Bista Alemagar Neeru; 03/27/19. $81,000
654 Eighth St, Mtglq Investors Lp Blemur Herve R; 03/28/19. $49,000
205 Ohio Ave, Bank Of Ny Darmanovic Brianna; 03/28/19. $81,375
ATLANTIC CITY
2406 Auburn Terrace, Sagusti Mark Trzepizur Robert; 02/25/19. $76,140
11 Lighthouse Court, Foschi Maryann/Shff Fu Xiaoying; 02/26/19. $88,000
3717 Porter Ave, Lowe Brian Atlas Management 440 N Llc; 02/27/19. $65,000
3851 Boardwalk Unit 2507, Maxwell Joseph Haines Street Entrp Llc; 02/27/19. $115,000
101 N Dover Ave, Yuen Irene Ferrante Corrine; 02/27/19. $96,000
1145 N Michigan Ave, Rease April D/Exrx Zebede Estates 1145 Llc; 02/28/19. $59,000
1511 Madison Ave, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Titan Enterprise Group Llc; 03/14/19. $45,500
3501 Boardwalk, Maleeff Lynne/Atty 3501 Diving Horse Llc; 03/14/19. $85,000
108 S Montpelier Ave Unit 416, Bell Llc Virtue Jonathan; 03/14/19. $60,000
320 Madison Ave, Harbour Pointe Prop Llc Duncan April; 03/15/19. $125,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 331, Monahan John J Pascale Peter; 03/15/19. $72,000
159 Westminster Ave, Dagmar Baker Jennifer Mukhortov Vsevolod; 03/15/19. $139,000
2721 Boardwalk 1701, Applebaum Stephen Raden Beth; 03/20/19. $120,000
118 S Massachusetts Ave, Chun Woneui/Gdn Capex Returns Inc; 03/21/19. $20,000
1528 Emerson Ave, Pciii Reo Llc Prototype Construction Ll; 03/21/19. $15,000
2521 Fairmount Ave, Akter Jaheda Rahman Mohammad M; 03/22/19. $25,000
3903 Sussex Ave, Teach Solais N 15th Lp Saha Ranjan; 03/22/19. $150,000
411 N Dr Martin Luther King Blvd, Dang Tuyet Lan Thi Bc Real Estate Ventures Ll C; 03/22/19. $29,500
BRIGANTINE
4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N311, Rossi Walter Renner Joseph F; 02/21/19. $240,000
250 S 38th St Unit D, Jatzke Curt Alessandrini Kenneth; 02/22/19. $339,000
2004 Revere Blvd, Dorothy J Chirico Tr Turzanski John D; 02/22/19. $230,000
209 38th St S, Tellman Rudolf G Dieterly Robert C II; 02/22/19. $200,000
3512 Ocean Ave Unit 4, Lentini John Della Porta Peter F; 02/26/19. $373,000
4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Callaghan Frederick J George Jon C; 02/26/19. $860,000
443 Hackney Place, Coyle Catherine,/Atty Pittaro Jason; 02/27/19. $210,000
205 W Brigantine Ave, Nikituk John B Boutcher Paul J; 02/27/19. $710,000
3712 W Brigantine Ave Unit B, Garofolo Michael Such Judith; 03/01/19. $200,000
11 Franklin Place Shapiro Elaine Orchid Island Llc; 03/08/19. $125,000
4292 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Janeczek Joseph Jr Siderio Zerbato Kathleen; 03/08/19. $645,000
201 39th St S, Fiorenza Domenico Surdenas Linas; 03/11/19. $462,500
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit T19, Clayton Raymond E Seritello Gaton; 03/11/19. $127,500
323 44th St Unit 123, Anstett Charles Moulder Daria; 03/11/19. $174,000
14 Gull Cove, Alessandro Pasquale Knee Jason; 03/11/19. $200,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Sawyer Thomas J Jr Foley Susan; 03/11/19. $85,000
116 Bayshore Ave Salandra Linda M Emd Real Estate Holdings; 03/12/19. $142,500
3901 Ocean Ave Unit 12, Campanella Robert N Mccloskey Charles A; 03/12/19. $275,000
4620 Schooner Road, Seguiti Ester P/Exr Moynihan Hope; 03/12/19. $240,000
BUENA
140 Cedar Lake Road, Copestick Joan Monfardini Tirado Thomas C; 02/19/19. $79,500
102 Johns Ave, Collini Brian R B And B Llc; 02/27/19. $40,000
102 Johns Ave, B And B Llc Campbell James A Jr; 03/29/19. $240,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
623 Tuckahoe Rd, Picconi Lillian Clark Douglas M; 03/15/19. $155,000
1303 Harding Highway, Fox Mark/Exr Balic Winery Inc; 03/19/19. $100,000
226 Wayne Ave, US Va Slimm Steven M; 03/21/19. $60,000
3111 Vine Rd Cross Country Equity Llc Cairns Ronald P Jr; 03/21/19. $227,750
208 Delwyn Lane, US HUD Timothy Tonczyczyn Llc; 03/28/19. $60,000
305 Lake Ann Rd Nationstar Mortgage Llc King Estates Llc; 03/28/19. $57,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
106 Sunrise Circle, Davis Sharon M Exantus Jean P; 03/04/19. $225,000
125 Independence Trail, Mtglq Investors Lp Montalvo Juliana; 03/05/19. $165,000
119 Winnipeg Ave, Noujaim Renee Moore George J; 03/05/19. $65,100
7 Surrey Drive, Hassan Akhtar Chaudhary Mcfadden Cynthia; 03/05/19. $185,000
334 Pine Ave, Capc Asset Stabilization Fund 2 Llc Im Not Like Everyone Else Ll; 03/06/19. $105,000
1101 Berry Drive, Saumsiegle William J Sheppard Ricky G Jr; 03/06/19. $236,000
61 Pebble Beach Drive, Harbor Pines Land Llc Howell Thomas Carter; 03/06/19. $449,900
306 Iona Ave, 149 W Thompson Llc Rooney Joseph; 03/07/19. $154,900
116 Locust Ave, Roseman Earl D,-Admr Baum James; 03/07/19. $206,500
25 Atlas Lane Rd, Sawyer Malvina/Exr Scull Gregory; 03/07/19. $155,000
442 Oakland Ave, US Bank Na Daisey Christine; 03/07/19. $150,000
66 Windsor Dr, Fannie Mae Loayza Hugo; 03/08/19. $140,000
3551 Bargaintown Rd, Raring Scott Klever Victor; 03/08/19. $206,204
221 Ivy Road, Le Jeune Urban Karl Shakin Murray; 03/08/19. $285,000
17 Covered Bridge Court, Brown Darlene Davino Dennis L; 03/08/19. $196,000
205 Branch Hill Drive, Krasniqi Marilu M String Lisa M; 03/08/19. $225,000
2 Compton Lane, Fannie Mae Parsons Gary; 03/08/19. $189,000
23 Patcong Dr, Wells Fargo Bk Na Stoyko Alexander; 03/11/19. $81,000
6825 Old Egg Harbor Road Unit 51a, Stevens Beryl E/Atty Oxford Village Condo Ass N; 03/11/19. $50,000
5 Shoreline Road, Rodriguez Felix R Dojoy Gregory Anthony; 03/11/19. $280,000
2505 Ridge Ave, Otten Judith E Ford Robin K; 03/11/19. $159,900
104 Sunrise Circle, Coyle Sean M Powell William; 03/11/19. $255,000
30 Mt Vernon Ave, Scott Jeanette Grove Brenda; 03/11/19. $23,500
7 Mason Ave, Ventura Joseph P Manning Heidi; 03/11/19. $319,000
7 Stockton Lane, Mtglq Investors Lp Bashay Samuel; 03/11/19. $235,000
310 Dorchester Dr, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Carney Barbara G; 03/11/19. $190,000
61 B Oxford Village, Beloff William L Newlande Group Llc; 03/12/19. $37,000
104 Woodland Ave, Amjad Rehman Inc Rosales Franklin; 03/12/19. $87,550
435 London Court II, Varma Sanjay Morales Miriam F; 03/12/19. $87,500
7 Burnside Drive, Alig Donna M/Atty Gahr Thomas; 03/13/19. $209,500
7208 Fernwood Ave, Portnoy Kenneth B Spotts Stephen N; 03/13/19. $259,900
401 Superior Road, Bank Of America Na Sanchez Lidia Teresa; 03/13/19. $180,250
303 Longport Blvd, H26 Smith Albert Prendergast Thomas A; 03/13/19. $28,000
9 Mountain Lane, Fannie Mae Agyei Jerry; 03/13/19. $199,900
106 Cardinal Road, Liminvest Llc Priyateli Llc; 03/13/19. $90,000
101 Flatbush Ave, Fannie Mae Saeed Marium; 03/13/19. $235,000
98 Martin Luther King Ave, Ultraviolet Llc Kouroupos Alexander C; 03/14/19. $200,000
151 Pine Ave, William Vasslides Tr Taiar Investments Llc; 03/14/19. $25,000
99 Deerpath Dr, Fannie Mae Blue Sky Prop Llc; 03/14/19. $81,396
15 Pinedale Ave, Arafa Aziza S/Tr Bancheri John Michael; 03/14/19. $220,000
303 Longport Blvd, Seaview Harbor Marina Condo Assn Antich C Nicholas; 03/14/19. $115,000
FOLSOM
211 Fenimore Drive, Citimortgage Inc Stuart James J; 02/15/19. $57,500
305 Cedar Lake Dr, Moschella Vincent T/Exrx Miller Zachary; 03/08/19. $105,000
113 Cains Mill Road, Dewalt Charles P Crisafulli Kimberly; 03/11/19. $177,900
5 N River Drive Williamson Katia/Admrx Janiszewski Richard; 03/27/19. $135,000
303 E Collings Drive Kaiser Sandra L Kts Property Solutions Ll P; 03/29/19. $64,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
327 S Poplar Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Long Lihua; 02/26/19. $181,000
432 S Sixth Ave, Pschirer E Tim Beacon Evangelical Free C H; 02/26/19. $75,000
101 Hayes Ave, Ultraviolet Llc Kuchinsky Maila; 02/27/19. $175,000
434 Zenia Ave, Mccormick 106 Llc Sanchez Julia E; 02/27/19. $178,000
144 Nightingale Way, Us Bank Na Pira Salih 02/27/19. $161,290
564 S Pitney Road, Hoover Sean Simione Rocco W; 02/27/19. $389,000
118 Sussex Place, Hanna Maria L Desai Gargi; 02/27/19. $75,225
41 Smith Bowen Road, Bill Kurtz Bldr Llc Mazer Jeffrey E; 02/28/19. $293,000
453-A Eighth Ave, Szopinski Anna Parmenter Anthony; 02/28/19. $325,000
125 Edgewater Drive, Delaurentis Suzanne Gaskill Lauren; 02/28/19. $79,500
446 8th Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Arroyo Nicholes; 03/01/19. $121,185
259 Oakbourne Ave, Patel Ravi Patel Roshni; 03/01/19. $250,000
238 Mattix Run, Pennymac Loan Serv Llc Sap Investments Llc; 03/01/19. $72,000
62 Iroquois Drive, Weeks Kevin Hoffman Jason C; 03/01/19. $74,000
462 Orange Tree Ave, Fannie Mae Amro Sarhan Maryam; 03/01/19. $68,775
704 Jersey Woods Road J&M Land Co Falivene Gerald G; 03/01/19. $30,000
310 S Zenia Ave, US Bank Na Tran Lua; 03/01/19. $200,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
23 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 02/26/19. $72,500
90 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 02/26/19. $67,000
22 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 02/26/19. $72,500
29 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 02/26/19. $72,500
5920 Mulberry Drive, Meyers Michael Italiano Joseph; 02/28/19. $147,000
6511 Tunney Ave, Legacy Real Estate Inv Llc Evans Charles; 02/28/19. $230,000
7513 Fourth Ave, Mason Lisa Eisenhard David S; 02/28/19. $162,000
4004 Leah Lane, Tuohy Matthew Cifaloglio Jovanni; 02/28/19. $249,000
109 Keller Way, Lorenz Mary Kathleen/Exrx Sambucci James; 02/28/19. $218,000
HAMMONTON
450 N 2nd St, Mcshane Joseph Joyce Andrew Donald; 03/11/19. $174,900
113 S 1st Road, Christopher Dennis J Terpolilli David; 03/12/19. $55,000
39 Centennial Drive, Creekview Development Co Llc Mcshane Joseph P IV; 03/18/19. $299,000
511 W Orchard St, Bernardino Robert G Bossi Paul; 03/18/19. $225,000
58 Pressey St, Adirzone Joseph Angelo Schneider Regina; 03/18/19. $140,000
LINWOOD
334 W Ocean Heights Ave Unit 101, Vannoord Thomas P Vorobeva Alina; 03/13/19. $210,000
200 East Patcong Ave, Randazzo Lana A Hammond Zachary I; 03/18/19. $450,000
2106 New Road E-3, Sanatan Real Estate Llc Smb Neuro Realty Llc; 03/19/19. $238,000
MARGATE
7 S Cedar Grove Ave, 7 S Cedar Grove Llc Evar Yuval; 02/28/19. $750,000
105 N Delavan Ave, Coyle Daniel J Dileo Seligsohn Jennifer; 02/28/19. $275,000
9609 Pacific Ave Unit 5, Milis Michael Lazar Richard A; 03/01/19. $338,000
6 S Jerome Ave, Alibert Nancy C/Atty Cohen Jeremy; 03/05/19. $560,000
200 N Harding Ave Unit A, Abbott James W Oster Steven S; 03/05/19. $226,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
4325 S White Horse Pike, Guenther Richard E/Exr Elwood Dg Llc; 03/13/19. $45,000
3033 White Horse Pike, Caporale Josephine/Ind&Tr Ejt Xteriors Llc; 03/13/19. $250,000
3106 Reading Ave, Roblin John E/Admr Roblin James Jr; 03/14/19. $218,500
NORTHFIELD
300 W Franklin Ave, Rivas Properties & Inv Llc Chen Chun Lan; 03/11/19. $230,000
4205 Dolphin Ave, Creamer Genevieve Cardo Maribel C; 03/11/19. $63,000
117 Bonnie Lane, Shore Investment & Dev Lumbre Carlos B; 03/11/19. $130,000
215 E Steelman Ave, Coffey Larry D Mckee Gloria J; 03/12/19. $225,000
1410 Wabash Ave, Mauthe John G Santilli Stephen; 03/13/19. $191,000
124 Steelman Ave, Hansen Valerie Lepre Thomas W; 03/14/19. $134,050
PLEASANTVILLE
519 Wesley Ave, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Tr 2011 1 Diaz Artemio Hernandez; 03/13/19. $38,000
132 Martin Terrace, Nrz Reo X Llc Dozer Construction Llc; 03/13/19. $45,000
733 Spruce Ave, US Bank Na Ortez Rivera Gerardo Antonio; 03/13/19. $38,000
124 W Wright St, Perez Venus Delos Santos Ligia A; 03/13/19. $100,000
305 W Adams Ave, Bank Of America Na Nava Rentals Llc; 03/13/19. $45,000
SOMERS POINT
822 Shore Road, Gallagher Thomas P/Gdn Gallagher Carol L; 03/15/19. $50,000
690 W Maryland Ave, Nrz Reo Inventory Corp Bautista Mendoza Adalberto; 03/15/19. $65,000
50 Bayside Drive, Santander Bank Na Berman Michael C; 03/21/19. $229,000
740 Fourth St, Wallace Deborah M Descioli Monica; 03/21/19. $149,000
VENTNOR
407 N Cambridge Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Rmp Enterprise Llc; 02/27/19. $120,750
2 S Harvard Ave, Pacentrilli Larry A Morreale Stephen; 02/27/19. $372,500
712 N Harvard Ave, Garfunkel Esta Garfunkel Sylvan; 02/28/19. $550,000
5300 Boardwalk Unit 303, Odonoghue Walsh Daniel Joseph I/Admr Curran Julie Christine; 02/28/19. $100,000
236 N Derby Ave 406, Lepow Jan Mangano Alfred; 03/01/19. $150,000
112 S Oxford Ave Unit 101, Connor Robert Graham Mark; 03/04/19. $192,000
401 N Dudley Ave, Peterson Mary T/Atty Adams William D; 03/05/19. $185,000
125 N Bryant Ave, Jwa Investments Llc Capalbo Lorraine; 03/06/19. $85,000
709 N Oxford Ave K2, Bloom Rick A Khan Ishtiaq; 03/06/19. $69,900
6203 Fremont Ave, Salvation Army Buccafurni Michael D; 03/06/19. $245,000
236 N Derby Ave, Hoffman Janice S/Atty Malamut Gregory P; 03/06/19. $145,100
15 S Cambridge Ave, Roblejo Conrad Goldberg Joshua E; 03/06/19. $660,000
Cape May County
AVALON
5679 Ocean Dr, Binder John III Carluccio Carolyn T; 2/2019. $1,850,000
3890 Ocean Dr, Mermaid Properties LLC Matthews Daniel E; 2/2019. $1,140,000
34 W 13th St, Griffith-Smith Elizabeth C Punchard Chad; 2/2019. $1,250,000
151 21st St, Horst Larry Z Solari John A; 2/2019. $2,575,000
234 24th St, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR2 LLC; 2/2019. $851,000
2501 Dune Dr, Skf Associates LLC Breezin Up Inc; 2/2019. $1,188,000
311 42nd St, Crovo Peter Fix Troy; 2/2019. $1,450,000
CAPE MAY
200 Lennox Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Kotb Hewaida; 2/2019. $305,000
502 Saint James Pl, Buckley Nicholas A Durrua Kenneth W; 2/2019. $480,000
201 Beach Ave Un 9, Seaboard Walk LLC Britt William G; 2/2019. $1,235,000
651 Hughes St, Todd Stephen Neff Stephen J Trust; 2/2019. $1,495,000
1314 Idaho Ave, Cape May Vittese Marolyn Wayman Georgeanne; 2/2019. $70,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
887 Myrna Rd, Stewart John C Nobile Christopher R; 2/2019.$221,000
403 Clubhouse Dr, Alderman Raymond R Wells Fargo Bank Na; 2/2019. $222,256
1200 Holmes Ave, Bertotto Anna Mae Courchain Thomas E; 2/2019. $265,000
143 Pennsylvania Ave, Christy Lawrence Musmul LLC; 2/2019. $42,500
119 Nevada Ave, Fannie Mae Russo Jean; 2/2019. $73,500
3 Cherry Hill Rd North, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Lawson Thomas J; 2/2019. $145,000
109 W Jacksonwivlle Ave, Slough Robert E Jr Adm Gifford Adam F; 2/2019. $149,900
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
864 Goshen Road, Jarmix LLC Smiley John B; 2/2019. $156,000
19 4th Ave, Njcc Fund 5 Reo SubsLLC Thomas Peter Jr; 2/2019. $180,000
52 Bay Shore Road, Whiteman Robert Cooley Scott Jr; 2/2019. $190,000
20 Brook Ridge Rd, Cho David S Zurawski Scott;2/2019. $545,000
505 Avalon Blvd, Dockview LLC Adcroft Robert; 2/2019. $567,000
23 Johnstown Lane, Nolan Robert A Shrff Zwanetz David; 2/2019. $51,000
87 Millman Blvd, Bank Of New York Mellon La Sassa Kristyn; 2/2019.$85,979
108 Pennsylvania Ave, Schroter Christine M Smith Robert Charles; 2/2019. $167,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
320 E 25th Ave Un C, Tiedeken Ronald Sacks Gregory C; 2/2019. $355,000
324 E 17th Ave, Mcmire Loren Lind Robert G; 2/2019. $362,500
407 E 22nd Ave, Martino Joseph Rocco Michael A; 2/2019. $495,000
507 E 14th Ave, Milligan Adam J Latko John Jr; 2/2019. $510,000
101 W Spruce Ave, Wiliams Stephen J Balcolm Randolph H; 2/2019. $540,000
OCEAN CITY
701 Atlantic Ave Un 205, Kusy Janice M Planer John; 2/2019. $199,000
104 Roosevelt Blvd, Conover Nancy Ogden Trust Conover Hayley J; 2/2019. $300,000
16-18 West Ave, Knapp John E Lucchesi Frances; 2/2019. $335,000
633-35 Bay Ave 2nd Flr, Lischin Roy L Est Exr Ruane Susan M; 2/2019. $340,000
935 Ocean Ave Un 323, Schaible Wayne Anthony Taucher Linda R; 2/2019. $372,000
Lot 6.01 Block 5003, Baumann Lanna M Goodheart Danielle; 2/2019. $462,000
5127 Haven Ave, Crawford Joseph P Sandran Realty Co LLC; 2/2019. $499,000
SEA ISLE CITY
3510-20 Central Ave, Moyer Lynne K Barber J Paul Michael; 2/2019. $320,000
Lot 1566 Block 55.04, Di Paolo Salvatore D’Angelo Francis; 2/2019. $350,000
133 73rd St West, Lare James J Divas Richard L; 2/2019. $670,000
8910 W Pleasure Ave, Meek Rita S Trust Martina Marc; 2/2019. $863,000
121 50th St, Welsh Family Irr Trust Kowal Mitchell B; 2/2019. $975,000
218 79th St, Allen Michael E 115 38th St Upstairs LLC; 2/2019. $1,400,000
326 39Th St Un B, Cheeseman T B Guard Laudien Lisa; 2/2019. $387,500
3817 Central Ave Un B, Carr John J Donnelly Daniel E; 2/2019. $465,000
STONE HARBOR
211 118th St, Holland M L Est Exr Rollo Marc Albert; 2/2019. $1,800,000
11501 Paradise Dr, Birkett Judy N Charles Street Devs LLC; 2/2019. $2,200,000
231 118th St, Haldeman Margaret Exr De Cruz Helena; 2/2019. $1,700,000
9501 Sunset Dr Un 13, Stefanache John S Taffe Brian P; 2/2019. $402,400
255 94th St Un B, Wright Stephen J Bruhns Kimberly; 2/2019. $685,000
283 100th St, Fasano Charles J Stroman John J; 2/2019. $2,225,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
18 Timber Ln East, Fannie Mae Vallese Matthew H; 2/2019. $223,125
716 Route US 9 South, Servidio Joseph Dimarco Joseph M Jr; 2/2019. $254,000
668 Stagecoach Rd, Taylor Robert M Conahan Nicole D; 2/2019. $255,000
2 Nicholas Lane, Murphy Patrick V Wilmington Reo LLC; 2/2019. $272,000
25 N Bayview Drive, Dunn Julia P Dunn David C; 2/2019. $300,000
25 N Bayview Drive, Dunn Julia P Trust Dunn David C; 2/2019. $600,000
25 Frances Dr S, Upper Township HUD By Secy Shockey Kristopher; 2/2019. $123,600
29 Island View Terrace, Nolan Robert A Shrff Gardner Benjamin S; 2/2019. $179,000
WILDWOOD
109 W Hildreth Ave, Rein Joseph Jr Dangiolini Curt M; 1/2019. $330,000
432 W Roberts Ave, Wells Fargo Bank Na Trust Zhao Jack; 2/2019. $52,516
418 W Roberts Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Seahorse LLC; 2/2019. $92,000
4303 Arctic Ave, Minahan Frederick P Duffy Janice Rose;2/2019. $154,900
136 E Taylor Ave, Sandbox 4 LLC Has Capital LLC; 2/2019. $195,000
229 E Lincoln Ave Un A, Mtglq Investors Lp Wright Maria; 2/2019. $202,500
143 E Rio Grande Ave Un 102, Healy Steven J Filopanti Mark; $207,500
4108 Husband Ave Un 103, Kush Michael Burpulis Marianne; 2/2019. $220,000
WILDWOOD CREST
116 E Cresse Ave, Toomey Michael Kowal Thomas; 2/2019. $55,000
107 E Sweet-Briar Rd, Eiding William A Long Melissa J; 2/2019. $345,000
9903 Seapointe Blvd, Pereira Antonio N Kolesa Lawrence;2/2019. $555,000
9401 Atlantic Ave, Brandt Donna Baker Darren J; 2/2019. $560,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
9 Halsford Ave, Sanderlin Christine M, Cumberland Dairy Llc; 2/20/2019. $160,000
255 Stephenson Ave, Pc4reo Llc, Heardrick R&L Construction Llc; 2/20/2019. $3,500
315 South Ave, Levine Jennifer K Atty, Thompson Robert C By Atty, Cardoso Elio, Sanchez Marisol Romero; 2/22/2019. $60,000
73 Edward Ave, Kuhar Lois, Kuhar Nicholas Est, Cumberland Dairy Llc; 2/25/2019. $105,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Goshen Road, Brown Carlton Craig Sr, Hickman Jeffrey H; 2/4/2019. $40,000
165 Main St, Glaser Theresa, Rhoades Nicholas, Murphy Charles E Jr, Sewell Jonnette R; 2/5/2019. $111,000
466 Lummistown Road, Reilly Gerard, Mccafferty Lindsay N; 2/11/2019. $180,500
MILLVILLE
425 Spencer Place, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenerg Llc Atty, Cruz-Tate Camilya S; Tate Todd; 2/21/2019. $259,900
815 N 5th St, Us Bank National Assoc &C Aka Trust By Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Atty, Adrian Avena Llc Aka; Avena Adrian Llc Aka; 2/22/2019. $44,000
313 N Sixth St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank National Association Trust By Atty, Excel Property Management Llc; 2/22/2019. $32,000
116 S 6th St, Reilly Devin W Jr, Chaad Investments Llc; 2/26/2019. $80,000
327 S 4th St, Pratts Thomas Jr; Tomlex Enterprises Llc, Centuolo Development Llc; 2/26/2019. $28,000
VINELAND
2584 S Lincoln Ave, Adiloglu Talha, Esposito Joseph; Garrison Brianna; 2/12/2019. $178,000
2861 London Lane, Cumberland County Sheriff; Freeman Christopher S Sr By Shrf, Njhr 3 Llc; 2/12/2019. $79,000
2102 E Oak Road Unit 13, Cumberland County Sheriff; Edmonds Tomiko &Mr By Shrf; Kings Crossing Condo Association Inc By Shrf, Njhr 4 Llc; 2/12/2019. $114,000
1543 N Valley Ave, Cumberland County Sheriff; Davis Dalton R By Shrf; Davis Debbie By Shrf; New Jersey State Of, Assured Property Solutions Llc; 2/12/2019. $76,000
64 Luciano Ave, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Gomez David Lopez; Ruiz Lucina Santiago; 2/12/2019. $143,000
3004 Swallow Road, Hallauer Terry; T-Ray Investments Llc, Santiago Angela; 2/12/2019. $216,000
514 Park Lane, Cumberland County Sheriff; Ebinger Albert W By Shrf; Ebinger Andrew & Mrs By Shrf; Ebinger Elizabeth By Shrf; Ebinger June A & Mr By Shrf; Ieropoli Janice M Est By Shrf; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; United States Of America, Taniment Construction Llc; 2/12/2019. $59,100