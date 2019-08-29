OCEAN CASINO RESORT
8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 31; $79, $89
WHAT TO EXPECT: Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, Reba McEntire was the most successful female singer in country music with 22 No. 1 hits and 33 million albums sold. McEntire also managed to become a successful actress, starring in her own sitcom “Reba” in addition to numerous other television and theater work. McEntire is known for her energetic stage shows, and fans attending the concert at Ocean Casino Resort can look forward to hearing hits such as “Is There Life Out There,” “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia,” “I’m a Survivor,” “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter,” “The Fear of Being Alone” and “Fancy.”
