Record-sized turbines to be installed offshore of Atlantic City The 1,100-megawatt Ocean Wind offshore wind farm to be built off the coast will deploy a new generation 12 megawatt turbine that will be the largest and most powerful in the world, according to the developer of the project.
Work has begun to reshape former Kmart site in Rio Grande Crews tore up sidewalks and prepared to repave the sprawling lot near Routes 47 and 9 near the heart of one of the largest retail areas in Cape May County.
Pageant traditions continue on in A.C. with Miss'd America Once again, a pageant winner was crowned in Atlantic City. She just happens to be a six-foot tall drag queen who wowed the judges with an opera turned jazz vocal performance Saturday night.
Residents hold vigil for 5-year-old Bridgeton girl missing since Monday “A lot of people say candle lights are for the dead, but they’re not,” Jackie Rodriguez said to a crowd of hundreds circled around her Saturday night.
Eagles suffer second straight loss after failing to hold onto the ball Untimely penalties, costly turnovers and other assorted mistakes doomed the Eagles to a second straight loss Sunday.
