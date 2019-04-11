MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A judge ruled that Cape Assist could resume the operation of a recovery high school at its Wildwood location, but the school will stay on the mainland for now.
Judge Julio Mendez last month approved a stay for Cape Assist after the group appealed a decision by Wildwood Zoning Board that the nonprofit wasn’t zoned to run a school out of its building on New Jersey Avenue.
“Even though we were granted the ability to return to Cape Assist, we decided to remain in our current location in Cape May Court House,” said Toni Lehman, director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Middle Township School District, which runs the recovery school through a $500,000 state grant.
The recovery high school, Coastal Prep, help teens in South Jersey recovering from addiction finish their high school career and earn a diploma. The school opened on March 1 with four students at Cape Assist’s building in the 3800 block of New Jersey Avenue. Shortly after, the city’s zoning board deemed it was a change of use, as the area is not zoned for the school.
Two days after the zoning board’s decision, a fire broke out damaging the building, and the school was moved to a site in Cape May Court House.
Cape Assist appealed the zoning board’s decision anyway and was allowed to return through June with a maximum of eight students. Lehman said they decided to stay in Cape May Court House as they are processing their seventh student now.
She said Wildwood Police Department is still investigating the fire.
Cape Assist Executive Director Katie Faldetta said last month that the Wildwood location was only temporary and they always intended to have a new location by next September.
Cumberland County College opens Wellness Center
VINELAND – A new wellness center has opened at Cumberland County College.
The center, located on the first floor of the academic building, offers mental health counseling to assist its students with a variety of life’s challenges and stressors.
The services of the center are free to all current students and include hort-term solution focused counseling, student-specific strategy counseling, assessment and referral services, wellness education workshops, and staff and faculty consultation.
Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
School bus safety bill signed into law
TRENTON — Students in New Jersey will now be required to carry identification at off-campus, school-sponsored activities and principals will have to keep a list of who rode what bus there after a new law signed was by the governor this month.
The measure was the final proposal under a package of bills designed to increase school bus safety after the deadly Route 80 crash in May 2018 that killed a teacher and a student.
Among the previous school bus rider safety measures signed into law is legislation requiring three-point lap belt on school buses, school bus operations in state to comply with certain federal regulations, 24 hours of notification that school bus driver's license is suspended or revoked, and for school bus drivers to submit medical certificate to the Motor Vehicle Commission to prove continuing physical fitness and to submit to medical examination that includes certain screenings.
South Jersey legislators introduce bill to help districts losing school aid
TRENTON — Responding to recent changes to the school funding reform law that hurt many schools in the 1st Legislative District, local legislators introduced bills to stop any further cuts to aid.
Sen. Bob Andrzejczak and Assemblyman Bruce Land and Matt Milam (D-Atlantic/Cape May/Cumberland) introduced bills last month that would hold state aid at 2019-20 levels through 2025 for any school set to lose more aid in the following years due to the funding reforms.
The reforms, signed into law in July by Gov. Phil Murphy, eliminated growth caps and phased out over seven years adjustment aid for districts considered “overfunded” by the state formula. Districts with declining enrollment, including in Cape May County, received cuts to their aid while districts considered “underfunded” received increases. Andrzejczak’s predecessor, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, advocated that the “overfunded” districts be held harmless instead of having aid cut, but did not give an exact source for the additional funding.
“South Jersey is struggling,” said Andrzejczak . “Unlike the wealthier parts of the state, we simply cannot raise property taxes to make up for the loss of state funding. This bill will ensure we maintain our education standards, retain our teachers and give our children the best opportunities we can. I hope other senators will join me in sponsoring this legislation. ”
The bills are waiting to be assigned a committee.
Summer Academy at Cumberland County College
VINELAND – Cumberland County College will bring back its Kid’s Academy summer camp this summer.
The camp, for ages 5 to 14, is administered through Cumberland’s division of Workforce Development and Community Education. The Kid’s Academy offers a wide range of age-appropriate activities designed to appeal to a variety of interests. College staff members provide education, enrichment and motivation to help children develop social skills, reach personal goals and achieve academic success.
Summer programs will be offered from June 17 through Aug. 30. In-person registrations will take place on the Cumberland County College campus, 3322 College Drive, in the Guaracini Performing Arts Center on: April 13, 10 a.m.-Noon; May 18, 10 a.m.-Noon; and June 6, 6-8 p.m.
For full details, visit www.cccnj.edu/kidsacademy
Rowan introduces LEGO League Robotics Camp
GLASSBORO — Rowan University will host a five-day, non-residential LEGO League summer robotics camp that integrates science, technology and engineering education, while teaching students to design, build and program robots using LEGO technology.
The LEGO League offers a junior camp for students ages 7-10 and a beginner and advanced camp for students ages 10-14.
The camp costs $330 per student, which includes the five-day session, lunch at the Rowan University dining hall and a T-shirt. To register and for more information, visit go.rowan.edu/fllcamp.
Thomas Edison University president to give graduation speech at Cumberland County
VINELAND – George A. Pruitt, president emeritus of Thomas Edison State University, and board-distinguished fellow of the University’s John S. Watson School of Public Service, will deliver the keynote address at Cumberland County College’s 52nd commencement ceremony.
Pruitt is active in the formulation of educational policy nationally and within the state of New Jersey. Having served as president of Thomas Edison State University for more than 35 years, he is among the longest-serving public university presidents in the nation and identified as one of the country’s most effective college presidents in a study of presidential leadership funded by the Exxon Education Foundation.
The ceremony will take place on the college campus on Thursday, May 16.
Paid summer internships for teens and young adults
Atlantic County teens and young adults are invited to apply for paid summer internships through the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board.
The board is matching youth 16-24 years old with area employers for eight-week paid internships between June and August.
According to Executive Director Rhonda Lowery, the WDB hopes to place 100 youth in positions for 25 hours per week at a salary of $10.50 per hour. Funding for this program is provided through the NJ Department of Labor and Workforce.
“These opportunities may help direct participants towards future careers and permanent positions,” said County Executive Dennis Levinson.
Those who are interested in the paid summer internship program may apply online at: learntrainworkac.com/summer-youth-application/