Lacey Football

Lacey Township High School football team practice Monday Aug 5, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Red Bank (3-2) at Lacey Township (4-1)

6:30 p.m. Friday

Both teams are Group III playoff contenders. Lacey comes off a 17-0 loss at Holmdel. Lions sophomore quarterback Noah Brunatti has thrown for 464 yards and four touchdowns. Red Bank has dropped two straight. Red Bank running back Jack Chamberlain has rushed for 311 yards and six touchdowns.

