Kate Herlihy scored 22 as the Panthers fell to one of the state’s top teams.
Middle Township 9 7 9 17 – 42
Red Bank Catholic 10 16 18 12 - 56
MT – Sides 12, Herlihy 22, Hunter 6, Elston 2
RCB – Eggenschwiler 6, Pissott 8, Carman 15, Panayides 9, So. Sabino 11, Sa. Sabino 3, Prior 4
