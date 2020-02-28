Kate Herlihy scored 22 as the Panthers fell to one of the state’s top teams.

Middle Township 9 7 9 17 – 42

Red Bank Catholic 10 16 18 12 - 56

MT – Sides 12, Herlihy 22, Hunter 6, Elston 2

RCB – Eggenschwiler 6, Pissott 8, Carman 15, Panayides 9, So. Sabino 11, Sa. Sabino 3, Prior 4

