For Lacey, Noah Brunatti had a 19-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Bacchetta and a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mike Kudlacik. Matt Kuligoski, Bobby Hicks and Kudlacik each had an interception for the Lions.

For Red Bank Regional, Jack Chamberlain threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Owen Laughlin.

Red Bank Reg.; 0 0 0 7—0

Lacey Twp.; 0 7 7 0—0

SECOND QUARTER

L — Bacchetta 19 pass from Brunatti (kick good)

THIRD QUARTER

L — Kudlacik 24 pass from Brunatti (kick good)

FOURTH QUARTER

R — Laughlin 34 pass from Chamberlain (kick good)

Records— Lacey 5-1, Red Bank Reg. 3-3.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

