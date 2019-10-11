For Lacey, Noah Brunatti had a 19-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Bacchetta and a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mike Kudlacik. Matt Kuligoski, Bobby Hicks and Kudlacik each had an interception for the Lions.
For Red Bank Regional, Jack Chamberlain threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Owen Laughlin.
Red Bank Reg.; 0 0 0 7—0
Lacey Twp.; 0 7 7 0—0
SECOND QUARTER
L — Bacchetta 19 pass from Brunatti (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
L — Kudlacik 24 pass from Brunatti (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
R — Laughlin 34 pass from Chamberlain (kick good)
Records— Lacey 5-1, Red Bank Reg. 3-3.
