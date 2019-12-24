At Williamstown

Friday

6 p.m.

Millville vs. Williamstown

Saturday

2:30 p.m.

Timber Creek vs. Millville

4 p.m.

Vineland vs. Williamstown

Monday, Dec.30

11:30 a.m.

Highland Regional vs. Vineland

1 p.m.

Delsea Regional vs. Millville

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments