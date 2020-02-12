The Ocean City High School boys basketball team won its sixth-straight game with a 49-43 win over Lower Cape May on Wednesday night.
The victory kept the Red Raiders in contention for the Cape-Atlantic League tournament.
Gannon Brady scored 20 for Ocean City, while Mike Rhodes contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Lower Cape May 6 11 0 26 – 43
Ocean City 12 9 12 16 – 49
LCM – Bencivengo 15, Bey 11, Gault 4, Pierce 4, Whitesell 9
OC – Brady 20, Finnegan 4, Rhodes 11, Repetti 12, Drain 2, Jamison 4, Burns 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.