The Ocean City High School boys basketball team won its sixth-straight game with a 49-43 win over Lower Cape May on Wednesday night.

The victory kept the Red Raiders in contention for the Cape-Atlantic League tournament.

Gannon Brady scored 20 for Ocean City, while Mike Rhodes contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Lower Cape May 6 11 0 26 – 43

Ocean City 12 9 12 16 – 49

LCM – Bencivengo 15, Bey 11, Gault 4, Pierce 4, Whitesell 9

OC – Brady 20, Finnegan 4, Rhodes 11, Repetti 12, Drain 2, Jamison 4, Burns 6

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments