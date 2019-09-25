GOLDEN NUGGET

9 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 27; FREE

WHAT TO EXPECT: Formed in 2014 by a group of New York musicians, Refugee has poured their hearts into recreating the music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing all of the classics such as “American Girl,” “Refugee,” “Don’t Come Around Here No More” and “Running Down a Dream.”

TomPettyAndThe HeartBreakersTribute.com, GoldenNugget.com/atlantic-city

Tags

Load comments