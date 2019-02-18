(9) Matt Brielmeier (Southern, 20-13) vs. Bryce Ciccarelli (Clearview, 25-5), winner vs. (1) McKenzie Bell (Kingsway, 33-5); (12) Andrew Johnson (Buena, 20-10) vs. (5) Trey McLeer (St. Augustine, 22-11); (13) David Flippen (Oakcrest, 22-8) vs. (4) Jaden Hinton (Clayton, 21-2); (6) Asa Walton (Delsea, 25-10) vs. (3) Nicholas DiGiagcomo (Timber Creek, 19-2); (10) Wesley Tosto (Lower Cape May, 13-4) vs. (7) Charley Cossabone (Ocean City, 27-3), winner vs. (2) Taylor Robinson (Williamstown, 33-3).
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Camden Diocese releases names of 57 clergy accused of child sex abuse
-
EHT diving coach, teacher's aide arrested on child porn charges
-
CRDA loses 5-year eminent domain battle with Atlantic City homeowner
-
513 'dreamers' in New Jersey get state aid for college
-
'These men are a disgrace': South Jersey churches respond to sex abuse list
Today's ePaper
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18