(9) Carson Haas (Middle Twp., 27-100 vs. (8) Chad Tracy (Williamstown, 27-10), winner vs. (1) Jack Prendergast (Woodstown, 24-4); (5) Nicholas Pepe (Southern, 28-6) vs. (4) Brett Bodnar (St. Augustine, 22-8); (14) Braydon Castillo (Lower Cape May, 29-6) vs. (3) Wayne Scott (Penns Grove, 24-5); (11) Alex Giordano (St. Joseph, 19-5) vs. (6) Andrew Mays (Hammonton, 29-7); (10) Alex Jones (Deptford, 16-6) vs. (7) Jurius Clark (Highland, 27-7), winner vs. (2) Jack Love (Clearview, 31-1).
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Camden Diocese releases names of 57 clergy accused of child sex abuse
-
EHT diving coach, teacher's aide arrested on child porn charges
-
CRDA loses 5-year eminent domain battle with Atlantic City homeowner
-
513 'dreamers' in New Jersey get state aid for college
-
'These men are a disgrace': South Jersey churches respond to sex abuse list
Today's ePaper
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18