(9) Elijah Wilson (Highland, 19-11) vs. (8) Amir Walker (Buena, 22-9), winner vs. (1) Nick Sannino (Ocean City, 30-4); (13) Roy Buhrman (Clayton, 18-12) vs. (4) Daimere Wilson-Turner (Washington Twp, 24-5), winner vs. (5) Tom Goetz (Gateway, 29-3); (11) Hector Gurerro (Mainland, 25-9) vs. (6) David Raine (Pennsville, 25-7), winner vs. (3) Connor Quigley (Winslow, 21-50; (15) Andrew Ellis (Woodstown), 16-11) vs. (2) Deshon Alexander (Overbrook, 30-1), winner vs. (7) Griffin Jackstadt (Barnegat, 25-3).

Tags

Load comments