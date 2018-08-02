CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Atlantic Cape Community College is offering a variety of credit classes this fall at its Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, in Cape May Court House. Fall semester classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 4.
Classes offered this fall include Financial Accounting, Concepts in Homeland Security, Art Appreciation, Introduction to College Chemistry, Introduction to Business, Principles of Management, Business Law I, Television History, Introduction to Cyber Crime, Interpersonal Communication, Public Speaking, Macroeconomics, General Psychology, Reading/Writing I, Composition I, Earth Science, Introduction to Government & Politics, Western World I, Precalculus, College Algebra, Statistical Methods, Introduction to Logic, Child Psychology, Elementary Spanish I and Introduction to Theater.
For students who wish to continue their studies beyond the associate degree, Atlantic Cape has partnerships with Rutgers, Stockton and Fairleigh Dickinson universities. Students can earn a bachelor’s degree without leaving the Mays Landing campus. Atlantic Cape’s associate degree also is transferable upon acceptance at all public four-year colleges in New Jersey, and the college has more than 40 articulation/transfer agreements with four-year colleges and universities across the country.
Financial aid is available to eligible students. Students may also be eligible to receive a Pell Grant for their fall classes. Visit Atlantic.edu/FinAid to learn how to apply.
Payment is due at the time of registration. To view a complete list of fall courses and to register online, go to Atlantic.edu/Fall. Regular registration hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The college will be closed on Fridays through Aug. 17. For more information, call 609-463-3960.