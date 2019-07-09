Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I get one of those ’60s-’70s butterfly chairs? — Taylor, Mays Landing

Dear Taylor: Get a SOHL Furniture Butterfly chair at Aldi’s for $29.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I find Maggi Seasoning Liquid in the Barnegat area. Acme, ShopRite and Walmart do not carry it anymore. — Bill

Dear Bill: You can purchase a 27-ounce bottle of Maggi Seasoning Liquid sauce from Walmart.com.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Is there any place to buy Crosse & Blackwell Picililly or Chow Chow mustard relish? It seems to have vanished from stores. — Howard

Dear Howard: According to Crosse & Blackwell’s website, Rite Aid carries Chow Chow along with Kmart in Somers Point. Picililly is not on the website, so that may be discontinued. I emailed you the link. If you put in your location, which you didn’t mention in your letter, you may find a place close to you.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been unable to locate Dream Whip (a dry mix like pudding or jello). Can you help me locate it? I also want to thank you for printing Ed Hitzel’s spice mix. I have been making it and giving it as gifts ever since. — Mrs. Lou Schultz

Dear Mrs. Schultz: Dream Whip Whipped Topping Mix in the box is $2.98 at Walmart.

Steals of the Week

Acme

• Tree Ripe 52-ounce orange juice: 99 cents with the coupon in the store circular.

• Fresh baked 20-ounce ring cakes: $4.

• Signature Select 16-ounce peanut butter: 88 cents with the coupon in the store circular.

• Perdue fully cooked chicken nuggets or cutlets: Buy one get one free.

• 2-pound bag of jumbo 21- to 25-count shrimp: $11.98.

ShopRite

• ShopRite Italian family pack hot or sweet sausage: $1.77 per pound with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.

• Entenmann’s baked goods: Half price.

• Fresh salmon fillet: $5.99 per pound.

• Maxwell House 30.6-ounce coffee: $3.99 with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.

Tips

• 24-pack of Crayola crayons is 50 cents at Family Dollar. Save $5 if you spend $25 with a Family Dollar App Smart Coupon.

• Folgers 30-ounce coffee, Dunkin Donuts, McCafe and Gevalia 10- to 12-ounce coffee or Taster’s Choice 7-ounce are $5.99 at Rite Aid.

• Family pack of boneless chicken breasts are $1.69 per pound at Aldi.

• All Swissgear backpacks are 20% off at Target.

• 300-thread count set of 100% cotton sheets in full, queen or king size is $19.99 at Boscov’s.

• Canon PIXMA wireless color all-in-one printer is on sale for $59.99 at Staples.

• RealComfort Adirondack chairs are $14.98 at Lowe’s.

• Tide Simply 31- to 40-ounce or 13-count pods are $1.94 at CVS with the store app coupon.

• Lindsay green or black olives are 99 cents at Walgreens.

• Pit Boss Wood Pellet Smoker is $297 at Walmart.

• 10-by-10-foot instant pop up canopy is on sale for $49.98 at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

