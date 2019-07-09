Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I get one of those ’60s-’70s butterfly chairs? — Taylor, Mays Landing
Dear Taylor: Get a SOHL Furniture Butterfly chair at Aldi’s for $29.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I find Maggi Seasoning Liquid in the Barnegat area. Acme, ShopRite and Walmart do not carry it anymore. — Bill
Dear Bill: You can purchase a 27-ounce bottle of Maggi Seasoning Liquid sauce from Walmart.com.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Is there any place to buy Crosse & Blackwell Picililly or Chow Chow mustard relish? It seems to have vanished from stores. — Howard
Dear Howard: According to Crosse & Blackwell’s website, Rite Aid carries Chow Chow along with Kmart in Somers Point. Picililly is not on the website, so that may be discontinued. I emailed you the link. If you put in your location, which you didn’t mention in your letter, you may find a place close to you.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been unable to locate Dream Whip (a dry mix like pudding or jello). Can you help me locate it? I also want to thank you for printing Ed Hitzel’s spice mix. I have been making it and giving it as gifts ever since. — Mrs. Lou Schultz
Dear Mrs. Schultz: Dream Whip Whipped Topping Mix in the box is $2.98 at Walmart.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Tree Ripe 52-ounce orange juice: 99 cents with the coupon in the store circular.
• Fresh baked 20-ounce ring cakes: $4.
• Signature Select 16-ounce peanut butter: 88 cents with the coupon in the store circular.
• Perdue fully cooked chicken nuggets or cutlets: Buy one get one free.
• 2-pound bag of jumbo 21- to 25-count shrimp: $11.98.
ShopRite
• ShopRite Italian family pack hot or sweet sausage: $1.77 per pound with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Entenmann’s baked goods: Half price.
• Fresh salmon fillet: $5.99 per pound.
• Maxwell House 30.6-ounce coffee: $3.99 with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
Tips
• 24-pack of Crayola crayons is 50 cents at Family Dollar. Save $5 if you spend $25 with a Family Dollar App Smart Coupon.
• Folgers 30-ounce coffee, Dunkin Donuts, McCafe and Gevalia 10- to 12-ounce coffee or Taster’s Choice 7-ounce are $5.99 at Rite Aid.
• Family pack of boneless chicken breasts are $1.69 per pound at Aldi.
• All Swissgear backpacks are 20% off at Target.
• 300-thread count set of 100% cotton sheets in full, queen or king size is $19.99 at Boscov’s.
• Canon PIXMA wireless color all-in-one printer is on sale for $59.99 at Staples.
• RealComfort Adirondack chairs are $14.98 at Lowe’s.
• Tide Simply 31- to 40-ounce or 13-count pods are $1.94 at CVS with the store app coupon.
• Lindsay green or black olives are 99 cents at Walgreens.
• Pit Boss Wood Pellet Smoker is $297 at Walmart.
• 10-by-10-foot instant pop up canopy is on sale for $49.98 at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.