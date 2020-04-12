South Jersey religious leaders keep in touch with believers before and after Easter Sunday: Clergy across South Jersey have been working overtime to stay engaged with their members during the week leading up to Easter.
Cape May woman remembered for kindness, fiery spirit, meatballs: “You’d wake up to the house smelling like lasagna and meatballs,” Tara Vogdes recalled, describing growing up with her mother, Donna Jean Petruzzi Penrose.
South Jersey police are seeing a drop in crime, but experts say it's too early to attribute it to COVID-19: As residents adhere to stay-at-home orders from state officials to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, South Jersey police are noticing a marked decrease in crime and calls for service.
Is Jersey City’s buyout offer to hundreds of employees a sign of what’s to come for other municipalities?: Jersey City sent out emails and letters to some 400 employees, offering them voluntary separation packages in an effort to stanch the budget impact of COVID-19.
Uncommitted football players face slight delay in recruitment process: The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the South Jersey high school sports community to temporarily cease practices and competition, but has not stopped local football standouts from receiving NCAA Division I offers.
