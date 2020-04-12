St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Holy week

Fr. Perry Cherubini left and Fr. Joshua Nevitt right of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon Wednesday April 8, 2020. They have put photos of about 100 parishioners in the pews, so that when they are preaching during the livestream of their services, they are looking at the recognizable faces. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

South Jersey religious leaders keep in touch with believers before and after Easter Sunday: Clergy across South Jersey have been working overtime to stay engaged with their members during the week leading up to Easter.

Cape May woman remembered for kindness, fiery spirit, meatballs: “You’d wake up to the house smelling like lasagna and meatballs,” Tara Vogdes recalled, describing growing up with her mother, Donna Jean Petruzzi Penrose.

South Jersey police are seeing a drop in crime, but experts say it's too early to attribute it to COVID-19: As residents adhere to stay-at-home orders from state officials to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, South Jersey police are noticing a marked decrease in crime and calls for service.

Is Jersey City’s buyout offer to hundreds of employees a sign of what’s to come for other municipalities?: Jersey City sent out emails and letters to some 400 employees, offering them voluntary separation packages in an effort to stanch the budget impact of COVID-19.

Uncommitted football players face slight delay in recruitment process: The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the South Jersey high school sports community to temporarily cease practices and competition, but has not stopped local football standouts from receiving NCAA Division I offers.

St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game

Holy Spirit’s Patrick Smith #4 breaks up the middle St. Augustine Prep during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

